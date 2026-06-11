Qatar vs. Switzerland: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup contest

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 09:19 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 09:20

Qatar and Switzerland will open their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina also make up Group B, so it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle to reach the knockout round of the competition.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Qatar and Switzerland ahead of their encounter.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Qatar wins: 1

Draws: 0

Switzerland wins: 0

There has only been one previous meeting between Qatar and Switzerland, with the pair locking horns in an international friendly back in November 2018.

Just one goal separated the two teams in their previous clash, with Akram Afif netting in the 86th minute to hand Qatar a 1-0 victory over the European country.

History will therefore be made at the 2026 World Cup, as Qatar and Switzerland go head-to-head for the first time in a competitive match-up.

Previous meetings

Nov 14, 2018: Switzerland 0-1 Qatar (International Friendlies)