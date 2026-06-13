Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: VAR controversy overshadows historic World Cup result as Gary Neville weighs in

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jun 2026 22:28

Celebration triumphed over controversy for Qatar in their World Cup 2026 opener with Switzerland at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where the 2022 hosts claimed their first-ever point at the Mundial in a 1-1 draw with the Rossocrociati.

However, some of an Arabian persuasion may feel that Julen Lopetegui's men warranted all three points in their Group B opener, which was overshadowed by an incredibly controversial officiating decision until the dying embers.

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: What just happened?

Following Canada's 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday, Group B favourites Switzerland were on the verge of assuming control, but they alarmingly lacked conviction and ruthlessness from open play.

Despite having 68% of the ball, firing 25 shots and generating 3.15 Expected Goals, Murat Yakin's men were perpetually wasteful in front of goal, and such toothlessness bit them as hard as possible in the fourth minute of six added on.

Boualem Khoukhi's bullet header earned Qatar a draw that was maybe not merited on overall performance, but goalkeeper Mahmud Abunad was more than worthy of a point, making five crucial stops to keep the Swiss at bay.

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: The big talking point

The debate over whether Remo Freuler was offside prior to earning a penalty for Switzerland against Qatar is sure to rumble on... pic.twitter.com/jy7JZnkyJr — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 13, 2026

VAR controversy is not just limited to the Premier League it seems, as Switzerland's Breel Embolo broke the deadlock from the spot after Remo Freuler was clattered into by goalkeeper Abunad.

Stills appeared to show Freuler drifting into an offside position just before he was taken out, and Arsenal legend Lee Dixon - commentating for ITV - stated with absolute certainty that the penalty decision would be overturned.

However, the television angles were ostensibly not as conclusive as they seemed, as Switzerland's spot kick stood and Embolo sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

By the time the full-time whistle went, fans had still not been shown a clear decision from the semi-automated technology, heightening the feeling that the officiating team made a major error.

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: The bigger picture

With an abundance of camera angles available around the grounds, there is little excuse for incorrect decisions, but the referees could very well have got this one right.

Pedro Miguel was the last defender for Qatar, and his right boot may have just been keeping Freuler onside, but the lack of a semi-automated confirmation from FIFA is perhaps telling.

In Premier League and Champions League fixtures, the VAR animation is often displayed on screens mere moments after a tight offside decision, thus ensuring complete clarity for supporters.

However, until the stills emerge from this particular incident suggesting otherwise, Qatar will perhaps feel that they were unfairly denied a dream World Cup result.

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: Gary Neville reacts to offside call

Manchester United legend Gary Neville likely spoke for everyone watching during his half-time analysis of the incident on ITV.

"We all think it here [that it was offside]. Everybody at home thinks it. FIFA are the host broadcaster and they have the semi-automatic decision that they can show us," Neville said.

"There is a massive question over that because it is offside in my eyes until they prove me different. Why are we still not seeing conclusive evidence?"

Another day at the World Cup, another controversy for FIFA to answer.