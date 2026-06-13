Liverpool transfer news: Truth of 'interest' in Anfield star revealed amid £70m price claim for Andoni Iraola player

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jun 2026 00:50

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has not directly asked to leave the club this summer, the latest report has revealed.

Despite the disastrous nature of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, many Reds supporters are looking optimistically towards the future under Andoni Iraola.

The Merseysiders will have to strengthen the 43-year-old's squad significantly if they have ambitions of challenging Arsenal for the title, though some of Arne Slot's stars may need to be moved on in order to usher in a new era.

Gakpo has frequently been singled out by supporters for criticism, and some reports have claimed that the 27-year-old has even asked to leave Anfield.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has clarified that Gakpo has not directly asked to leave, but there has been recent interest in the forward from Italy and Bayern Munich, adding that Anthony Gordon's £70m transfer to Barcelona could help Liverpool decide how highly they value the attacker.

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Cody Gakpo future: Why is Dutchman unpopular at Liverpool?

Gakpo has often been the target of criticism from fans, with many arguing that he is emblematic of the problems seen under former boss Arne Slot.

The former head coach implemented a slower and more methodical style of play in 2025-26, moving further away from the brand of football that made Jurgen Klopp so popular with those at Anfield.

CODY GAKPO'S 2025-26 AT LIVERPOOL Matches: 52 Starts: 41 Goals: 9 Assists: 7

Gakpo regularly featured on the left side of attack, but he was often one-dimensional, as he was unable to burst past opponents or dribble beyond a full-back.

Teenager Ngumoha attacked at pace whenever he was in the XI, and he was far less wasteful than his Dutch counterpart, which may mean that he will be seen by Iraola as a starter on the left ahead of Gakpo next term.

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Can Liverpool afford to sell Cody Gakpo?

Considering Federico Chiesa will almost certainly leave Liverpool, Iraola's forward options without any additions are currently Gakpo, Ngumoha and Alexander Isak.

The latter has consistently picked up injury issues, and though Hugo Ekitike will return at some point next season, it may take him some time before he is able to significantly contribute given the serious nature of his Achilles injury.

Additionally, while Liverpool must ensure that there is a clear pathway for Ngumoha to claim a starting spot as a left-winger, they must avoid overplaying him and causing him to pick up potentially serious injuries.

Gakpo is not a favourite of the Anfield faithful, but his inclusion in the squad as a rotation option could be key to protecting Ngumoha's long-term future.