Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'seriously considering' move for Tottenham-linked defender

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Jun 2026 17:16

Liverpool are reportedly showing serious interest in Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez as they look to strengthen their backline following Ibrahima Konate's departure.

While adding firepower in attack remains a priority, new head coach Andoni Iraola is also expected to reinforce his defensive options after losing one of the club's most important centre-backs.

Konate left Anfield upon the expiry of his contract and is set to join Real Madrid, where he will reunite with former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet, the Reds are believed to be in the market for another central defender, and Ordonez has re-emerged as a leading candidate.

Liverpool eye move for Joel Ordonez?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Since joining Club Brugge in 2023, Ordonez has developed into one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Belgian football, attracting attention from several European heavyweights.

Chelsea have been linked with the Ecuador international in recent weeks, while Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to be monitoring his situation.

Liverpool's interest appeared to have cooled at one stage, but according to Caughtoffside, the Merseyside club are once again giving serious consideration to a move.

Club Brugge would ideally like to keep hold of the 22-year-old, although the report claims that an offer in the region of €45m (£38.8m) could persuade the Belgian outfit to negotiate.

Liverpool face strong competition from Tottenham?

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ordonez's availability has also caught the attention of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Juventus, but Tottenham Hotspur may emerge as Liverpool's most significant rivals.

Spurs have reportedly prioritised a move for Jan Paul van Hecke, yet Brighton & Hove Albion's firm stance over the Dutchman's valuation has forced the North London club to consider alternative options.

A new centre-back is high on Tottenham's agenda amid uncertainty surrounding Cristian Romero's future, and Ordonez is understood to be among the names under consideration.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are planning both for the immediate future and the long term, with Virgil van Dijk now in the latter stages of his career and Joe Gomez continuing to struggle for sustained fitness, making Ordonez an increasingly logical target for the Reds.