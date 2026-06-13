Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: Predicted XI for Georgios Donis' side in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 16:39 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 16:42

Saudi Arabia will be looking to Salem Al-Dawsari for inspiration, as the national team begin their 2026 World Cup against Uruguay on Monday night.

The 34-year-old is joint-eighth on Saudi Arabia's all-time goalscoring list with 26, but two more would see him jump into sixth in the standings.

Salem Al-Dawsari is set to be joined in the starting side by Nasser Al-Dawsari, with head coach Georgios Donis expected to name an attacking XI for this contest.

Four players are battling to start as the centre-forward, but it is expected that Firas Al-Buraikan will be given the nod, with the 26-year-old scoring 16 goals for the national side.

Saudi Arabia will be without the services of Nawaf Al Aqidi (muscle) for their opening match of the tournament, but the Green One are otherwise in strong shape.

Lens' Saud Abdulhamid is expected to be an important player for his country this summer, and the 26-year-old is in line to win his 56th cap against Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Bu; Kanno, Al-Khaibari; N Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

> Click here to see how Uruguay could line up against Saudi Arabia