Canada lineup vs. Qatar: Predicted XI for World Cup Group B clash as Alphonso Davies aims for an emotional return to BC Place

By Joel Lefevre | 16 Jun 2026 00:36

After claiming a historic first point in their World Cup history, Canada will seek a first-ever victory in this competition on Thursday against Qatar at BC Place Stadium.

Alphonso Davies will be eager to return to the starting 11 at a venue he knows well, having begun his senior club career with the Vancouver Whitecaps, who play their home games in that venue.

His hamstring issue appears to be improving, though it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to start for Jesse Marsch's team or be relegated to the bench.

All signs point to him progressing, though, seeing as he has not played for the national team in over a year, Marsch may use him as a substitute if he feels his side need a lift.

The other major injury concern for the American coach will be Moise Bombito, who has not shown that he is fully recovered from a left tibia injury, leaving youngster Luc de Fougerolles as the likely starting centre-back again, alongside Derek Cornelius.

Alfie Jones was available, but given his inexperience along with missing a good portion of the previous campaign because of an ankle injury, he is questionable for this outing.

Cyle Larin was a surprise omission from the starting 11 against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but made a strong case to begin this upcoming match, scoring the equalising goal just a couple of minutes after replacing Tani Oluwaseyi in the second half.

Davies is among the many Canadians who should be quite comfortable on the artificial turf of BC Place, with Maxime Crepeau, Ali Ahmed, Niko Sigur, Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius and Jayden Nelson all previously featuring at the senior or youth level with the Whitecaps.

While Jonathan David is the record goalscorer for the men’s team, he has netted only one of his 39 goals at BC Place, in 2019 against French Guiana.

The Juventus man will likely surpass Mark Watson for ninth in all-time caps, while Jonathan Osorio and Larin remain tied for second at 91.

Both David and Larin netted the only previous time they faced Qatar in a 2-0 triumph back in September of 2022.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; J. David, Larin