Canada vs. Qatar: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jun 2026 15:15

Canada and Qatar will continue their 2026 World Cup campaigns when they clash in Vancouver on Thursday.

Both teams drew 1-1 in their opening Group B matches, meaning a victory on Thursday could prove pivotal in the battle to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Canada vs. Qatar kick off?

Canada and Qatar's World Cup encounter will kick off at 11pm UK time.

Where is Canada vs. Qatar being played?

The World Cup clash between Canada and Qatar will be held at BC Place Vancouver, which can hold up to 52,497 fans.

How to watch Canada vs. Qatar in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup game will be available to watch live on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

Alternatively, UK viewers will be able to stream the game online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Canada and Qatar?

Canada drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening match, while Qatar snatched a late 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their first Group B fixture.

As a result, all four teams in Group B head into matchday two level on points, meaning a victory for either Canada or Qatar could prove pivotal to their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

> Our full preview of Canada vs. Qatar can be found here