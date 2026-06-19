Canada 6-0 Qatar: Kone fracture leaves David in tears as Canada seal first ever World Cup win with record rout

By Alexis Pereira | 19 Jun 2026 01:19

Canada recorded their first ever victory at a World Cup finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Qatar 6-0 at BC Place in Vancouver in Group B, though the historic occasion was overshadowed by a serious leg fracture suffered by midfielder Ismael Kone.

The result rewarded a far more efficient performance than the one on display in the 1-1 opening draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. After squandering numerous chances in that game, the hosts converted their attacking dominance into goals and effectively settled the contest inside the first half. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin, the main attacking forces, led a dominant display as Canada put on the finest show in their World Cup history.

The mood, however, changed completely early in the second half. The serious injury to Kone, one of the most important players in Jesse Marsch's side, produced scenes of despair among his team-mates, deep concern in the stands, and dampened what had seemed like a perfect evening for the co-hosts.

Canada secure their first-ever #FIFAWorldCup victory! ?? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2026

Canada 6-0 Qatar: How the game unfolded

Playing at home and backed by a partisan crowd, Canada took the initiative at BC Place and looked to push Qatar back into their own half. It worked perfectly. Intense and purposeful in possession, the hosts opened the scoring after just 15 minutes. After the Qatar goalkeeper could not hold David's initial effort, Larin pounced from close range to tap in the rebound with the instinct of a natural poacher.

The superiority was such that 1-0 flattered the visitors. David, however, put the scoreline in more fitting order. Canada's all-time leading scorer, the Juventus forward reacted sharply when the ball fell kindly to him after Buchanan's deflected effort and drilled home a first-time finish.

The rout did not stop there. Still in the first half, David added his second goal of the game and Canada's third, this time pouncing on the rebound from Larin's effort to tap into an empty net.

In the second period, with two men extra following Qatar's two red cards, Canada strolled. Nathan Saliba from a free kick, an own goal from Mohammed Manai, and David completing his hat-trick put the finishing touches on a thoroughly comprehensive victory.

Kone fracture overshadows Canada's historic night

Five minutes into the second half, BC Place fell silent. In a challenge for the ball, Ismael Kone was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Madibo and went down immediately. The reaction of the Canada players made it clear that the situation was serious. Some held their heads in their hands, while others rushed towards referee Cristian Garay demanding action. The midfielder was unable even to attempt to get to his feet.

Madibo was shown a red card after a VAR review, but in that moment the red card seemed like a footnote. All attention was on Kone. One of Canada's standout performers in the opening days of the tournament, the Sassuolo midfielder had suffered a leg fracture, causing enormous distress among his team-mates and supporters alike. David could not hold back his emotions during the stoppage and was seen in tears on the pitch, while other players formed a circle around their stricken colleague.

After a lengthy period of medical attention, Kone was carried off on a stretcher to a standing ovation from the BC Place crowd. A tribute during the match summed up the feeling within the squad. When Saliba netted Canada's fourth, he sprinted to the substitutes' bench, picked up Kone's number eight shirt and held it up to the supporters.

Group B title race wide open after Canada's record win

In terms of the standings, the victory carried even greater significance given what had happened earlier in the day. Switzerland had beaten Bosnia-Herzegovina and also reached four points after two rounds, keeping the battle for first place in Group B completely open.

Canada finish the round in top spot, however, and goal difference is the reason. The 6-0 win over Qatar gives them a goal difference of +6, compared to Switzerland's +3.

The consequence is straightforward but significant. In the final round of group fixtures, Canada and Switzerland meet directly with first place in Group B at stake — and the hosts have a small advantage: a draw would be enough to secure top spot.

The challenge will naturally be a very different one from that posed by Qatar. Switzerland boast greater technical quality, a more established defensive structure and considerable experience in major competitions.

On the other hand, Canada arrive buoyed by the finest performance in their World Cup history. That first victory has finally arrived. Their main attacking players have come alive. And the team demonstrated they can combine intensity and efficiency when performing at their best.