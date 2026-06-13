Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: Predicted XI for Marcelo Bielsa's side in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 16:39 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 16:40

Uruguay have a number of fitness doubts ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia in Miami on Monday night.

Jose Gimenez (ankle), Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf), Matias Vina (muscle) and Sebastian Caceres (head) could all be unavailable for selection against Saudi Arabia.

Caceres is the most likely of that group to be involved, which would be a major boost considering the country's current problems when it comes to the middle of their defence.

Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde is Uruguay's standout player, and the 27-year-old will operate in midfield in this match.

There should be two Premier League representatives in the middle, meanwhile, with Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte and Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur set to start.

Further forward, there is expected to be a starting role for former Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who has scored 13 times in 38 appearances for his country.

Meanwhile, Real Oviedo's Federico Vinas is also in line to feature from the first whistle.

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Bueno, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo; Vinas, Nunez

> Click here to see how Saudi Arabia could line up against Uruguay