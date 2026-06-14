Team News: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 14 Jun 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 23:00

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest in Miami on Monday.

The two nations are competing in Group H this summer alongside Spain and Cape Verde, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SAUDI ARABIA

Out: Nawaf Al Aqidi (muscle)

Doubtful:

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Bu; Kanno, Al-Khaibari; N Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

URUGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Jose Gimenez (ankle), Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf), Matias Vina (muscle), Sebastian Caceres (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Bueno, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo; Vinas, Nunez