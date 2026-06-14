World Cup Gameweek 1
Saudi Arabia
Jun 15, 2026 11.00pm
Miami Stadium
Uruguay

Team News: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest in Miami on Monday.

The two nations are competing in Group H this summer alongside Spain and Cape Verde, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SAUDI ARABIA VS. URUGUAY

SAUDI ARABIA

Out: Nawaf Al Aqidi (muscle)

Doubtful: 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Bu; Kanno, Al-Khaibari; N Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

URUGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Jose Gimenez (ankle), Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf), Matias Vina (muscle), Sebastian Caceres (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Bueno, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo; Vinas, Nunez

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