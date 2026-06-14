Team News: Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest in Miami on Monday.
The two nations are competing in Group H this summer alongside Spain and Cape Verde, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
SAUDI ARABIA VS. URUGUAY
SAUDI ARABIA
Out: Nawaf Al Aqidi (muscle)
Doubtful:
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Lajami, Bu; Kanno, Al-Khaibari; N Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan
URUGUAY
Out: None
Doubtful: Jose Gimenez (ankle), Ronald Araujo (calf), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (calf), Matias Vina (muscle), Sebastian Caceres (head)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Bueno, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo; Vinas, Nunez