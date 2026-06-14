Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup clash

By Ben Sully | 15 Jun 2026 00:01

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia will get their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns underway when they lock horns in Miami on Tuesday.

The two nations are competing in Group H along with reigning European champions Spain and tournament debutants Cape Verde.

What time does Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay kick off?

The game will get underway at 6pm local time, making it an 11pm start for UK viewers.

Where is Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay being played?

The Group H fixture will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium (named Miami Stadium for the tournament), the home of NFL franchise Miami Dolphins.

This will be the first of seven World Cup matches to take place at the venue that is operating with a 64,478 capacity for the tournament.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay in the UK

TV channels

Tuesday's fixture will be available to watch on ITV1, with the programme scheduled to start 10.15pm.

Online streaming

UK viewers can also stream the game on the ITVX website and app, the latter of which is available on a number of devices, including phones, tablets, smart TVs and games consoles.

Highlights

ITV Sport will upload match higlights to their official YouTube channel and post key moments from the game on the ITV Football account on X (Twitter).

You can also find highlights on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and TikTok.

What is at stake for Saudi Arabia and Uruguay?

With Spain to come in the next two matchdays, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will recognise the importance of Tuesday's fixture in their respective hopes of playing knockout football.

Saudi Arabia have failed to make it out of the group phase in each of their past five appearances at the tournament, although they can draw inspiration from the fact their only group-stage success took place on US soil in 1994.

Meanwhile, Uruguay will be aiming to right the wrongs of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they narrowly missed out on a last-16 appearance on goals scored.

For Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa, Tuesday's opener represents the start of his third World Cup experience as a manager after leading Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010.

Bielsa's charges enter the tournament on the back of a four-game winless run, while Saudi Arabia recorded just one win in their last five international friendlies.

> Our full preview of Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay can be found here