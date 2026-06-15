Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi 'pushes' Lilywhites 'to battle' Arsenal and Man City for £100m midfield signing

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jun 2026 00:54 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 01:08

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly moving swiftly to execute a comprehensive squad overhaul under head coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Lilywhites endured a highly challenging domestic season in the Premier League, narrowly avoiding a catastrophic relegation to the Championship.

De Zerbi has already secured high-profile defensive additions to fortify his backline, completing deals for full-back Andrew Robertson and centre-back Marcos Senesi.

Attention is now believed to have firmly shifted toward completely rebuilding the team's engine room to elevate the technical capabilities of the North London outfit.

Spurs 'enter race' for Arsenal and Man City target

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have officially joined the race to capture Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

De Zerbi has identified his fellow countryman as the primary target to become the defining star of his newly constructed midfield.

However, securing the 26-year-old maestro will require Spurs to fend off intense competition from reigning league champions Arsenal and Manchester City.

? EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali! ???



De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level.



Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions. pic.twitter.com/Y1PGAClq8F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2026

The Magpies hold significant leverage in ongoing discussions as the highly-rated midfielder remains under a lucrative contract at St James' Park until June 2028, though there is the option of an additional year.

Notably, Newcastle have reportedly placed a staggering £100m asking price on the international star following their failure to qualify for European competition.

How Sandro Tonali would transform the Spurs midfield

© Imago

The prospective arrival of the tactical playmaker would provide immediate defensive security and energy to the Spurs engine room.

Newcastle remain reluctant sellers, but their financial position has been significantly aided by the recent high-profile sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Arsenal previously launched an unsuccessful enquiry for the Italian maestro during the January window and remain deeply attentive to his current situation.

Meanwhile, Man City view the former AC Milan asset as an elite alternative if their primary pursuit of Elliot Anderson collapses.