Tottenham transfer news: Brighton target Luka Vuskovic 'pushing' for summer exit due to two key reasons

By Ben Sully | 17 Jun 2026 00:38

Brighton & Hove Albion-linked Luka Vuskovic is reportedly determined to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs officially signed Vuskovic last summer in a £12m deal that was initially agreed with Hajduk Split in 2023.

The 19-year-old was subsequently sent on loan to German side Hamburg, where he impressed in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

Vuskovic chipped in to the club's attacking efforts with six goals, while his strong defensive displays earned him a spot in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

The left-footed defender is now set to return to Spurs ahead of Roberto De Zerbi's first full season in charge, but there is considerable doubt as to whether he will still be with the club at the end of the summer transfer window.

© Imago

Vuskovic pushing for Tottenham exit

That is because the youngster has emerged as a transfer target for Brighton, who have already failed with a £35m bid.

There is a belief that Fabian Hurzeler's side will return to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

According to journalist Alex Crook, the Brighton target is 'pushing to leave' Spurs due to two key reasons.

Vuskovic has concerns about whether he will get regular game time if he remains in north London for the 2026-27 campaign, especially as Spurs have already bolstered their backline with Marcos Senesi's arrival and are on course to recruit Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

The Croatia international, who could play against England on Wednesday, is also unhappy at the prospect of being sent on loan for a second consecutive season.

As a result, Vuskovic appears to be prioritising a permanent exit this summer despite being under contract until the summer of 2030.

© Imago / HMB Media / Fernando Soares

Spurs could regret potential Vuskovic exit

Vuskovic's future could depend on whether Spurs sell at least one of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, having seen both players linked with potential moves away this summer.

That said, even if there are departures, Van Hecke and Senesi will most likely be ahead of Vuskovic in the pecking order, which will make it difficult for the teenager to enjoy regular game time, especially as there is no European football to spread minutes across the squad.

However, Spurs will be wary of selling Vuskovic, and then seeing him grow and develop into a top defender at another club.

Such a scenario would leave Tottenham with a sense of regret, although they could try to limit the risk of that playing out by including a buyback clause in any sale.