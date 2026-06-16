Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho’s mission derailed as priority target ‘wants to stay’ at current club

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jun 2026 09:15 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 09:16

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Como midfielder Nico Paz this summer, according to a report.

Los Blancos confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new head coach after Florentino Perez was re-elected as the club’s president last week.

Mourinho has since been backed in the transfer market during the early stages of the summer window, with around £52m spent on Spain left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

Right-back Denzel Dumfries is also set to arrive at the Bernabeu from Inter Milan, while centre-back Ibrahima Konate has allegedly agreed to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer when his contract at Liverpool expires.

At a time when Real Madrid have made swift moves to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season, the club are also believed to be keen to strengthen in midfield and attack as they endeavour to avoid a third successive trophyless campaign.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Como ‘confident’ about keeping Real Madrid target Paz this summer

A recent report claims that Mourinho has identified Como star Paz as his top summer transfer priority and it is his mission to bring the Real Madrid academy graduate back to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid sold Paz to Como for around €6m in August 2024 and they have the option to re-sign him for €9m (£7.7m) this summer, or for €10m (£8.6m) in 12 months’ time courtesy of a buy-back clause.

However, Sky Sports in Italy claims that Como are ‘growing increasingly confident’ about keeping the 21-year-old for at least another season.

The report adds that Paz wants to stay at Como for the 2026-27 campaign and is keen to continue his development under head coach Cesc Fabregas.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Paz, but his preference is to remain in Italy with Como.

© Imago

Real Madrid target Paz has grown into an important player for Como

Since joining Como, Paz has established himself as one of the brightest talents in Serie A and is regarded as an integral first-team player in Fabregas’s team.

Paz was named Serie A Rising Star for the 2024-25 campaign and was included in the division’s Team of the Season after recording six goals and nine assists in 35 top-flight appearances for Como.

He excelled once again in the 2025-26 season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 35 Serie A matches to help Como secure a fourth-placed finish and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Serie A Midfielder of the Season is now on international duty with reigning World Cup champions Argentina, and the Spanish-born midfielder will be hoping to earn his 10th cap in their opening Group J fixture at the 2026 tournament against Algeria on Tuesday.