Bosnia-Herzegovina lineup vs. Switzerland: Predicted XI for World Cup clash with potential defensive injury worries

By Freddie Cotton | 16 Jun 2026 17:28 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 17:33

Bosnia-Herzegovina meet Switzerland at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday evening for matchday two of this summer's FIFA World Cup campaign.

In their opening match against Canada at the BMO Field, Sergej Barbarez's men took the lead after 21 minutes with striker Jovo Lukic heading home from a corner, opening his account for the national side.

Despite surrendering most of the match possession in the second half, Zmajevi continued to look comfortable with their lead in what was certain to be a difficult tie against the hosts in Toronto.

However, with 12 minutes of regular time remaining, Jesse Marsch's side levelled the score as Southampton forward Cyle Larin finished smartly to share the points.

While a draw would have been a good result before proceedings kicked off, there will undoubtedly be a feeling of disappointment amongst the Bosnia-Herzegovina camp after being so close to boasting a two point lead atop Group B heading into the second match.

After the 32-year-old limped off late on with a knock, Barbarez will likely be sweating over the fitness of defender Sead Kolasinac, whose goalline clearance was imperative in earning his side a point.

Zmajevi will certainly be without Nidal Celik though, with the RC Lens defender picking up an injury in training and having to be replaced in the squad by Sturm Graz's Arjan Malic.

Elsewhere, it is expected that Bosnia-Herzegovina will field a similar team to the one that faced Canada, with Nikola Vasilj being protected by Nikola Katic and Tarik Muharemovic in the centre of defence.

It is likely that after netting in the opening game Lukic keeps his place too, alongside Ermedin Demirovic in attack.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Lukic

> Click here to see how Switzerland could line up against Bosnia-Herzegovina