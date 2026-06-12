Canada 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina player ratings: Sead Kolasinac shines amid Jonathan David disappointment in World Cup 2026 clash

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jun 2026 22:18

Canada claimed their first-ever point in a World Cup Finals competition courtesy of a 1-1 stalemate with Bosnia-Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto.

The Canucks' pre-game party was nipped in the bud early on as Jovo Lukic headed home from a corner, and the hosts' relentless search for an equaliser before half time came to nothing.

However, Jesse Marsch's second-half substitutions made the desired impact, as Cyle Larin's deflected strike salvaged a historic share of the spoils for the co-hosts, who end the evening at the top of World Cup 2026 Group B.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from Canada's draw with Bosnia.

Canada player ratings vs. Bosnia: Cyle Larin succeeds where Jonathan David fails

© Iconsport / SUSA

GOALKEEPER

Maxime Crepeau - 6/10

Did not cover himself in glory for Bosnia's goal and had little to do after that.

DEFENCE

Alistair Johnston - 6/10

Derek Cornelius - 6/10

Luc De Fougerolles - 7/10

Richie Laryea - 7/10

MIDFIELD

Tajon Buchanan - 5/10

Ismael Kone - 6/10

Poor in the duels, but an excellent driving run into the centre of the pitch was the catalyst for Canada's leveller.

Stephen Eustaquio - 6/10

Liam Millar - 6/10

ATTACK

Jonathan David - 4/10

Had a golden chance in the first half which he fired straight down the goalkeeper's throat. Limited impact before his premature withdrawal.

Tani Oluwaseyi - 4/10

A poor pass led to a booking for Johnston, before he fired a wayward shot over the bar from a promising position. As disappointing as his strike partner.

SUBSTITUTES

Jacob Shaffelburg - 6/10

Ali Ahmed - 6/10

Promise David - 7/10

Smartly dropped a bit deeper to receive the ball from Kone, before an exquisite flick into Larin's path.

Cyle Larin - 7/10

Why. Did. He. Not. Start? Yes there was some luck with the ricochet, but where David and Oluwaseyi failed, Larin succeeded.

Jonathan Osorio - N/A

Bosnia player ratings vs. Canada: Sead Kolasinac among defensive standouts

How has he kept that out?? ?



Sead Kolasanic defying physics ? #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1d6BwkqEyz — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 12, 2026

GOALKEEPER

Nikola Vasilj - 6/10

Helpless for the goal.

DEFENCE

Amir Dedic - 7/10

Nikola Katic - 8/10

So cruel for him to be the man that Larin's equaliser deflected off of. Monstrous at the back throughout, always in the right place at the right time - including one goal-line clearance. Took the most tactical of tactical bookings at the end.

Tarik Muharemovic - 7/10

Got spun for Larin's goal but made a heroic last-minute block to preserve a point for his side.

Sead Kolasinac - 8/10

One word. How.

The former Arsenal man made potentially the most astonishing goal-line clearance we will ever see at a World Cup to deny Richie Laryea an ostensibly certain equaliser, not long after delivering the cross for Lukic to head home.

MIDFIELD

Esmir Bajraktarevic - 5/10

Benjamin Tahirovic - 6/10

Ivan Basic - 7/10

Amar Memic - 5/10

ATTACK

Ermedin Demirovic - 6/10

Jovo Lukic - 7/10

A proper striker's header to open the scoring, although he could not really miss from that position. Pretty poor on the ball, but when you win all nine of your aerial duels, you are forgiven.

SUBSTITUTES

Armin Gigovic - 6/10

Samed Bazdar - 5/10

Ivan Sunjic - 5/10

Kerim Alajbegovic - 6/10

A top, top talent, but he was just not given enough time to show what he is all about.

Dzenis Burnic - N/A