World Cup 2026 Group B preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Carter White | 02 Jun 2026 14:47

June has arrived which means one thing: the footballing world is drawing closer and closer to the start of the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The middle of that North American trio are the headline act of Group B at the tournament, with the hosts looking to make the knockout stages of the sport's grandest competition from a section also containing Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview for Group B of the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and every nation's key player.

World Cup 2026 Group B: Canada

© Imago

FIFA ranking: 30

Across their previous two World Cup appearances, Canada have lost all six of their matches on the way to successive group-stage exits, however, there are expectations of a vastly-improved display this time around.

The current crop of new Canadian stars are not haunted by the 8-1 loss to Honduras at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, instead hellbent on creating their own history in front of their adoring public.

John Herdman's side breezed through qualification for the 2022 World Cup before failing to pick up a point, whilst Jesse March's crop of 2026 automatically qualified for this summer due to their host status.

In Qatar four years ago, Canada were placed in an extremely-difficult group containing Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, however, Les Rouges are the headline act in this edition's Group B.

Canada star player: Alphonso Davies

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Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Juventus man Jonathan David are the two elite players in this high-pressing Canadian outfit, but we are handing the former the status of star man.

The one-time Champions League winner secured his seventh Bundesliga title with the Bavarian giants this season, whilst striker David has struggled during his debut campaign with the Old Lady in Italy.

Expect Davies to pop up all over the pitch for Les Rouges this summer as he seeks to influence the game in any way he can, roared on by a passionate and expectant home crowd in the group stage.

World Cup 2026 Group B: Bosnia-Herzegovina

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FIFA ranking: 65

Taking to the World Cup finals stage for only the second time, Bosnia-Herzegovina were arguably the story of the UEFA qualification campaign, beating Wales and Italy in the playoffs to secure a spot in North America.

The Dragons were only denied automatic progression into the tournament by a last-minute Austria goal in November and have been extremely competitive under the reign of Sergej Barbarez in recent times.

Bosnia's most recent and only other appearance at the World Cup finals arrived in the heat and humidity of Brazil 2014, when a so-called golden generation were knocked out at the group stage.

Pretty much all of Bosnia's standout forwards ply their club trade in German football, with Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic and Haris Tabakovic of Borussia Monchengladbach netting 12 and 13 goals respectively in the Bundesliga this season.

Bosnia-Herzegovina star player: Edin Dzeko

© Iconsport / Pixsell

One of only two current Bosnia players to have previously featured at a major international tournament, Edin Dzeko remains the focal point at tip of his nation's attack, 14 years on from playing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

A number of injury problems have limited the 40-year-old to just 11 Bundesliga 2 appearances for Schalke 04 this season, however, the former Manchester City man still managed to provide nine goal contributions.

World Cup 2026 Group B: Qatar

© Imago / Naushad

FIFA ranking: 55

On the pitch, 2022 hosts Qatar were arguably the biggest disappointment of the last World Cup, with the AFC giants losing all three of their Group A matches, exiting the tournament with a whimper.

The Maroon head to the 2026 edition of the competition with former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui at the helm, with the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to guide his side to their first-ever World Cup finals victory.

Before a 1-0 loss at the Aviva Stadium to the Republic of Ireland on May 28, Qatar had played 10 consecutive home matches, and a team that rarely travels is expected to struggle in Group B this summer.

Lopetegui's troops have also lost friendly matches against Palestine, Tunisia and Zimbabwe over the past 12 months, whilst a defensive record of 24 goals conceded across 10 recent qualifying matches has set off metaphorical alarm bells ahead of their North American adventures.

Qatar star player: Akram Afif

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Capable of attacking magic and the occasional card trick, Akram Afif is the standout star for Qatar ahead of this summer's World Cup, with the 29-year-old enjoying an exceptional club campaign in 2025-26.

The Al-Sadd forward scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists across 22 Qatar Stars League fixtures as Roberto Mancini's men lifted the domestic title for a third consecutive season in early May.

World Cup 2026 Group B: Switzerland

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

FIFA ranking: 19

Considering they have not won a World Cup knockout match since the Second World War, there is certainly plenty of expectation around Switzerland ahead of the summer after they topped their UEFA qualifying section.

Murat Yakin sits in the managerial hotseat for the country's sixth straight World Cup finals appearance, with the European nation enjoying their best-ever major tournament run two years ago, when they beat holders Italy to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Nati were eventually dumped out of that particular competition by Gareth Southgate's England on penalties in the last eight, however, that setback has not stunted the development of the team.

Switzerland have only been defeated by Spain and Germany in the past 18 months, and Yakin's men will surely fancy their chances of topping a Group B that lacks a behemoth of international football.

Switzerland star player: Granit Xhaka

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For the first time since 2006, Switzerland arrive at a World Cup finals without major-tournament specialist Xherdan Shaqiri, though, there remains an exceptional leader in the ranks of the European contenders.

Fresh off the back of captaining newly-promoted Sunderland to Europa League qualification in the Premier League, Granit Xhaka is one of the great motivators on a football pitch and possesses the pure ability to match.

World Cup 2026 Group B key fixture: Canada vs. Qatar

Yet to taste victory at a World Cup, Canada face an out-of-sorts Qatar side in their second match of Group B - a section that Les Rouges are hopeful of topping ahead of favourites Switzerland.

The struggles of Lopetegui's men are well-documented and possessing home-field advantage, the co-hosts could all-but seal their progression with a convincing victory over the Maroon in Vancouver.

You can find a full list of World Cup 2026 fixtures here.

World Cup 2026 Group B prediction

World Cup regulars Switzerland will be looking to assume the role of big dogs in a competitive-looking Group B, possessing enough knowhow and quality to finish at the top of the pile after three matches.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Canada are likely to secure their first-ever points at a World Cup finals, battling Bosnia-Herzegovina in particular for second spot behind Nati in the section.

A disrupted build-up and a shaky qualification campaign is hinting towards a difficult tournament for Qatar, who we are predicting to finish pointless - just as they did at their home World Cup four years ago.

Fancy casting your own predictions for the World Cup? Check out our interactive World Cup bracket tool here.