Team News: Brazil vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Jun 2026 23:00

Semi-finalists four years ago in Qatar, Morocco lock horns with five-time world champions Brazil in their opening group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup in New Jersey on Saturday.

Both nations, ranked in the top seven in the world by FIFA, are joined in Group C by Scotland and Haiti, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two nations.

Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup 2026 Match Preview ⚽? | "Disastrous"

BRAZIL

Out: Neymar (calf), Wesley (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

MOROCCO

Out: Nayef Aguerd (groin), Abde Ezzalzouli (knee)

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss