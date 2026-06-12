World Cup Gameweek 1
Brazil
Jun 13, 2026 11.00pm
New York New Jersey Stadium
Morocco

Team News: Brazil vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Brazil vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Semi-finalists four years ago in Qatar, Morocco lock horns with five-time world champions Brazil in their opening group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup in New Jersey on Saturday.

Both nations, ranked in the top seven in the world by FIFA, are joined in Group C by Scotland and Haiti, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two nations.

BRAZIL vs. MOROCCO

Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup 2026 Match Preview ⚽? | "Disastrous"

BRAZIL

Out: Neymar (calf), Wesley (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Jr; Cunha

MOROCCO

Out: Nayef Aguerd (groin), Abde Ezzalzouli (knee)

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss

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