World Cup Gameweek 1
Iran
Jun 16, 2026 2.00am
Los Angeles Stadium
New Zealand

Iran lineup vs. New Zealand: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group G clash as Mehdi Taremi leads the line

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Taremi's time: Predicted Iran XI vs. New Zealand
© Imago / Buzzi

Star forward Mehdi Taremi enters the competition aiming to continue his fine goalscoring form for Iran as Team Melli prepare for Sunday night's opening encounter against New Zealand.

The 105-cap No. 9 will lead the line, looking to add to his remarkable tally of 60 national team goals.

Taremi is set to be supported in the final third by fellow double-figure international goalscorers Mohammad Mohebi and Mehdi Ghayedi, who have netted 14 and 10 times respectively ahead of the finals.

However, the Asian outfit must cope with a few injury issues heading into the fixture, as Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Dennis Eckert and Mehdi Torabi are all likely to miss out, while Roozbeh Cheshmi faces a late fitness assessment.

With the standard-setting Jahanbakhsh sidelined, Saman Ghoddos is expected to occupy the No. 10 role, while Saeid Ezatolahi and Amirmohammad Razzaghinia look to partner up in the engine room.

Experienced full-backs Ramin Rezaeian and Ehsan Hajsafi are primed to offer width from the flanks in a veteran defensive line that also features Shojae Khalilzadeh and Hossein Kanaani in the centre.

This back four will shield first-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who is certain to start between the sticks as his side look to make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Razzaghinia; Mohebi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi

> Click here to see how New Zealand could line up against Iran

 

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