Iran lineup vs. New Zealand: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group G clash as Mehdi Taremi leads the line

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Jun 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 00:04

Star forward Mehdi Taremi enters the competition aiming to continue his fine goalscoring form for Iran as Team Melli prepare for Sunday night's opening encounter against New Zealand.

The 105-cap No. 9 will lead the line, looking to add to his remarkable tally of 60 national team goals.

Taremi is set to be supported in the final third by fellow double-figure international goalscorers Mohammad Mohebi and Mehdi Ghayedi, who have netted 14 and 10 times respectively ahead of the finals.

However, the Asian outfit must cope with a few injury issues heading into the fixture, as Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Dennis Eckert and Mehdi Torabi are all likely to miss out, while Roozbeh Cheshmi faces a late fitness assessment.

With the standard-setting Jahanbakhsh sidelined, Saman Ghoddos is expected to occupy the No. 10 role, while Saeid Ezatolahi and Amirmohammad Razzaghinia look to partner up in the engine room.

Experienced full-backs Ramin Rezaeian and Ehsan Hajsafi are primed to offer width from the flanks in a veteran defensive line that also features Shojae Khalilzadeh and Hossein Kanaani in the centre.

This back four will shield first-choice goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who is certain to start between the sticks as his side look to make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Razzaghinia; Mohebi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi

> Click here to see how New Zealand could line up against Iran