New Zealand lineup vs. Iran: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group G clash as talisman Chris Wood carries All Whites' hopes

By Seye Omidiora | 13 Jun 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 00:01

New Zealand captain and centre-forward Chris Wood will carry the hopes of an entire nation on his shoulders when the All Whites kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against Iran on Sunday night.

The Nottingham Forest frontman boasts a superb international record of 45 goals in 90 caps, representing a lethal one-goal-in-two rate for his country.

However, the experienced striker enters the tournament off the back of a challenging year after sustaining a severe knee injury that kept him out for around six months.

Following his return to action in April, Wood was limited to just three Premier League goals in 15 matches for his club.

Management will be desperate for the captain to hit the ground running, given the Oceania side's apparent lack of goals from elsewhere.

Only Kosta Barbarouses has netted double figures in international goals for the All Whites with 10 strikes, while Port Vale's Ben Waine needs one more to hit 10 goals for the national team.

With RyanThomas sidelined, Marko Stamenic and Joe Bell should form the midfield partnership behind an offensive trio of Barbarouses, Matthew Garbett and Waine.

Further back, Max Crocombe is set to start in goal behind a back four consisting of Tim Payne, Michael Boxall, Nando Pijnaker and Liberato Cacace.

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Payne, Boxall, Pijnaker, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; Barbarouses, Garbett, Waine; Wood

> Click here to see how Iran could line up against New Zealand

