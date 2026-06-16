Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay: Bielsa hits familiar stumbling block as Group H is turned on its head

By Alexis Pereira | 16 Jun 2026 01:34

Uruguay rescue a point after frustrating night in Miami. Uruguay began their World Cup 2026 campaign with mixed emotions on Monday evening, being held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group H fixture in Miami.

Marcelo Bielsa's side missed the chance to seize early control of a group that has already produced its fair share of surprises, and the result once again highlighted a recurring issue that has followed the Uruguay boss throughout his tenure.

Despite dominating possession for long periods, La Celeste struggled to break down a disciplined Saudi defensive block and found themselves lacking ideas in the final third.

While an improved second-half display prevented an opening-match defeat, it did little to disguise the shortcomings on show. With Giorgian de Arrascaeta unavailable through injury, Uruguay lacked the creativity required to unlock a well-organised opponent and accelerate attacks through central areas.

How the match unfolded

Unlike many of the matches seen at the World Cup so far, Saudi Arabia's clash with Uruguay failed to ignite during the opening 45 minutes.

The contest was slow-paced, scrappy and largely devoid of attacking quality, but Saudi Arabia's game plan proved effective.

Uruguay attempted to dictate proceedings and control possession, yet repeatedly ran into a compact and committed defensive structure. Saudi Arabia closed down spaces intelligently and made their approach count before half-time.

A headed effort from Kanno was only parried by Fernando Muslera into the path of Almri, who reacted quickest to convert from close range and give the Green Falcons the lead.

The introductions of Agustin Canobbio and Antonio Sanabria transformed Uruguay's attacking threat after the interval.

With greater movement and intensity in possession, Bielsa's side began to move the ball more fluently and finally created openings through combinations down the flanks.

Their equaliser eventually arrived in the 80th minute when Maxi Araujo reacted fastest after Al-Owais spilled an effort into his path, allowing the winger to fire home from close range.

Bielsa must expand Uruguay's attacking repertoire

Bielsa's work turned Uruguay into one of South America's most competitive national teams between 2023 and 2024.

La Celeste recorded impressive victories over Brazil and Argentina during World Cup qualifying and established a clear identity built on high pressing, relentless intensity and direct attacking football.

However, the formula does not always work against opponents willing to surrender possession and defend deep.

That was precisely the challenge Uruguay faced in Miami.

Saudi Arabia defended with compact lines, reduced the space between midfield and defence and forced Uruguay into circulating possession without finding meaningful solutions.

For much of the first half, Bielsa's side relied on predictable crosses and hopeful long balls that posed little threat to the Saudi back line.

Although the introductions of Canobbio and Sanabria added greater mobility and improved Uruguay's attacking structure, the performance reinforced a familiar criticism. When confronted by an opponent focused almost exclusively on defending, Uruguay do not always appear to have an effective alternative plan.

Is Group H becoming the World Cup's biggest surprise package?

The opening round of fixtures has dramatically altered expectations in Group H.

Before the tournament began, Spain and Uruguay were widely regarded as the clear favourites to secure the two qualification places.

Just two matches into the competition, however, the picture looks considerably less straightforward.

Earlier in the day, World Cup debutants Cape Verde earned a goalless draw against Spain. Hours later, Saudi Arabia followed suit by taking a point from Uruguay.

As a result, all four teams sit level after the opening round of matches, turning the next set of fixtures into a potentially decisive moment in the group.

Neither Spain nor Uruguay managed to justify their pre-tournament billing, while Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia demonstrated enough organisation and competitiveness to believe that qualification is a realistic possibility.

For Bielsa's side, the draw is far from disastrous, but it significantly reduces their margin for error.

What appeared to be a relatively straightforward group before the tournament began has suddenly become one of the most open and unpredictable sections at World Cup 2026.