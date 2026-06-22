PSG transfer news: Scott McTominay emerges as a surprise midfield target

By Axel Clody | 22 Jun 2026 06:59

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a surprise move for Napoli and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, with the two-time European champions also having monitored Mateus Fernandes and Ayyoub Bouaddi as potential summer recruits.

The French side are looking to strengthen in central midfield among several areas of the squad this summer. According to Foot Mercato, PSG had been exploring a combined £110m outlay on Fernandes and Cryscencio Summerville.

However, Fernandes — the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder — has attracted interest from no fewer than five Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, meaning the price is only likely to rise.

PSG have also tracked 18-year-old Moroccan talent Bouaddi for several months. However, Spanish publication AS has reported that Real Madrid are watching the teenager closely at the World Cup, adding competition to a deal that the Champions League holders may not wish to enter into a bidding war over.

McTominay emerges as PSG midfield option

© Imago / Orange Pictures

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, PSG have now turned their attention to McTominay's situation at Napoli.

The former Manchester United man has transformed himself since his 2024 departure, establishing himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A. Last season he contributed 14 goals and four assists in 44 appearances for the Naples club.

The 29-year-old's form has also carried through to the international stage, where he has scored 13 of his 14 Scotland goals across his last 29 caps — including the acrobatic effort against Denmark that sealed his nation's World Cup qualification. He operates as a number 10 behind the striker in boss Steve Clarke's system.

His versatility makes him a particularly attractive option for Luis Enrique. McTominay can operate as an eight, drop deeper into a holding role or push forward as an attacking midfielder.

That capacity to contribute directly to goals arguably makes him a more compelling option than Fabian Ruiz, who turns 31 next season, has a contract running until June 2027 and is reportedly close to signing a two-year extension.

PSG face less competition in McTominay pursuit

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

His age, 29, means McTominay is unlikely to attract the same level of competition from the transfer market as the younger alternatives.

From a purely long-term perspective, PSG would arguably be better served spending their money first on Bouaddi and then on Fernandes, but both differ significantly from the Napoli man in terms of their direct goal threat.

McTominay is valued at around £34m and is understood to be open to the prospect of joining PSG. Like most players currently participating in the World Cup, however, he is focusing entirely on the tournament before turning his attention to his club future.

The same is true of Bouaddi and Fernandes, meaning Paris will have a clearer picture of their midfield recruitment priorities once the dust settles on the competition, assuming they are targeting only one arrival in that department.