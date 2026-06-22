Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho's 'plan' for Endrick could shake up Los Blancos attack

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Jun 2026 16:02 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 17:09

Endrick's future at Real Madrid under new Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be positive, following fresh reports.

The Brazil international was forced to seek a temporary loan to Lyon in the second half of the 2025-26 season after a frustrating period under former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti and sacked Xabi Alonso.

Although he faced a few challenges with the Ligue 1 side, Endrick's time was mostly encouraging, with the youngster scoring five goals in 16 top-flight appearances - eight in 21 overall - to aid his chances of making Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Now, it is believed that Mourinho is keen to keep the 19-year-old in the Spanish capital in the short and long-term.

Endrick's fate under Mourinho revealed as manager's striker plans 'emerge'

© Imago / Photo Players Images

According to AS via Madrid Universal, any future arrival is not expected to affect Endrick's status, as the Brazilian remains central to Mourinho's long-term plans thanks to his ability to play centrally and off the right.

In the meantime, Real's immediate focus will remain on bringing in another centre-back and a hard-working, creative midfielder, with the pursuit of a Joselu-type poacher seen as a potential final piece to give Mourinho a different route through stubborn defences.

Mourinho is reportedly considering the addition of a traditional centre-forward as he continues to shape his Real Madrid squad.

The source above understands that the Portuguese manager is keen to add a player of a different profile to add something different to the side's attack.

Mourinho's striker plan 'stalls' Real decision on Garcia

© Imago

The same source suggests that Mourinho's inclination for a traditional centre-forward means that Los Blancos may delay making a decision on Gonzalo Garcia.

Garcia has drawn interest from Real Betis, but the Portuguese coach intends to take a closer look at him during pre-season before making a decision.

Gonzalo can operate both out wide and through the middle, attacks space well and offers aerial threat, giving Los Blancos a different dimension if he stays.

Garcia had his breakout season with the Spanish heavyweights in the 2025-26 campaign, featuring 39 times across all competitions, scoring eight goals for the capital club.