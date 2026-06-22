Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho's 'plan' for Endrick could shake up Los Blancos attack

Endrick's future at Real Madrid under new Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be positive, following fresh reports.
The Brazil international was forced to seek a temporary loan to Lyon in the second half of the 2025-26 season after a frustrating period under former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti and sacked Xabi Alonso.
Although he faced a few challenges with the Ligue 1 side, Endrick's time was mostly encouraging, with the youngster scoring five goals in 16 top-flight appearances - eight in 21 overall - to aid his chances of making Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the ongoing 2026 World Cup.
Now, it is believed that Mourinho is keen to keep the 19-year-old in the Spanish capital in the short and long-term.
Endrick's fate under Mourinho revealed as manager's striker plans 'emerge'
According to AS via Madrid Universal, any future arrival is not expected to affect Endrick's status, as the Brazilian remains central to Mourinho's long-term plans thanks to his ability to play centrally and off the right.
In the meantime, Real's immediate focus will remain on bringing in another centre-back and a hard-working, creative midfielder, with the pursuit of a Joselu-type poacher seen as a potential final piece to give Mourinho a different route through stubborn defences.
Mourinho is reportedly considering the addition of a traditional centre-forward as he continues to shape his Real Madrid squad.
The source above understands that the Portuguese manager is keen to add a player of a different profile to add something different to the side's attack.
Mourinho's striker plan 'stalls' Real decision on Garcia
The same source suggests that Mourinho's inclination for a traditional centre-forward means that Los Blancos may delay making a decision on Gonzalo Garcia.
Garcia has drawn interest from Real Betis, but the Portuguese coach intends to take a closer look at him during pre-season before making a decision.
Gonzalo can operate both out wide and through the middle, attacks space well and offers aerial threat, giving Los Blancos a different dimension if he stays.
Garcia had his breakout season with the Spanish heavyweights in the 2025-26 campaign, featuring 39 times across all competitions, scoring eight goals for the capital club.