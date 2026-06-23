Chelsea transfer news: The Blues 'prepared' to sell Enzo Fernandez under one condition

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Jun 2026 19:12

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez this summer, but only under one condition.

Fernandez, who is currently representing Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a club-record fee of £106.8m.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, who has openly admitted that he would like to live in Madrid at some stage of his career.

Los Blancos have already agreed a £51.7m deal for Marc Cucurella, and there remains a possibility that Fernandez could follow him to the Bernabeu.

Chelsea set Enzo Fernandez transfer conditions

© Imago / Crystal Pix

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are under no pressure to sell the Argentine, who has been one of the club's standout performers since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues would reportedly be willing to consider his departure if a club were to submit an offer worth £120m.

As things stand, Chelsea have not received an approach from Real Madrid for Fernandez, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants would be prepared to meet that valuation.

Chelsea transfer plans: Who else could leave the club?

© Iconsport / Sportimage

With no European football on offer next season, Chelsea are expected to trim their squad and could look to part ways with one of their forwards.

Joao Pedro has impressed for the Blues and is not expected to leave, but doubts remain over the futures of several other attacking players.

Liam Delap endured a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge and could be allowed to move on, with a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

Nicolas Jackson could also depart after spending last season on loan at Bayern Munich, although Chelsea may decide to hand him another opportunity given his long-term contract.

Trevoh Chalobah has attracted interest from clubs in England and abroad, but the Blues reportedly have no intention of sanctioning the defender's departure.