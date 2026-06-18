Chelsea transfer news: Major Enzo Fernandez update as Real Madrid 'keen to understand' Blues stance

By Darren Plant | 18 Jun 2026 10:39

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to instigate discussions with Chelsea regarding a deal for Enzo Fernandez.

The two clubs have already held productive talks this summer, quickly agreeing terms over the transfer of Marc Cucurella to the Bernabeu.

However, while that deal was wrapped up in a matter of days, Fernandez has been linked with a move to Los Blancos for a number of months after a public declaration that he would like to live in Madrid at some stage of his career.

With Real Madrid having already signed Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva on a free transfer, it is questionable whether they require a midfielder of Fernandez's profile in Jose Mourinho's new-look squad.

Nevertheless, as per talkSPORT, there remains potential for the Argentina international to complete his dream transfer this summer.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

What will Real Madrid discuss with Chelsea over Fernandez deal?

Reports have consistently emphasised that Chelsea's asking price for Fernandez is £120m, while they are prepared to retain his services if that valuation is not met.

Real Madrid chiefs are allegedly interested in seeing whether BlueCo are willing to reach compromises over the fee and the structure of any deal.

At £106.8m, Fernandez already sits fourth in the all-time most expensive British transfers from when Chelsea signed him from Benfica in January 2023.

While there can be no doubt that his stock has risen across the last three-and-a-half years, only Liverpool - in spending £125m on Alexander Isak - have surpassed the fee that Chelsea are demanding for Fernandez.

Furthermore, the La Liga giants also know that Chelsea need to make sales over the coming months to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Why Chelsea should welcome Fernandez interest

Like with Cucurella, there should be an acknowledgement behind the scenes at Chelsea that Fernandez's time at the club is coming to an end.

Regardless of the structure of the deal and as long as it benefits them from an amortisation perspective, Chelsea should accept Real Madrid's advances.

Fernandez has enjoyed a positive stint at Stamford Bridge, yet Chelsea need a more physically-imposing player to feature alongside Moises Caicedo and they an out-and-out creative player at number 10, as set out in Sports Mole's list of four priorities for the summer.

Despite the qualities that Fernandez's brings, Xabi Alonso may not be able to find a place for him in his preferred XI, and that would only lead to his valuation decreasing ahead of 2027.