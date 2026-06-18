Turkey vs. Paraguay: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 09:36 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 09:37

Having both suffered defeats in their opening games of the 2026 World Cup, there is pressure on Turkey and Paraguay heading into Friday's contest between the two nations.

Turkey are third in Group D, while Paraguay are fourth, with the pair trailing the top two in the section USA and Australia by three points after the opening matchday of the 2026 World Cup.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Turkey and Paraguay ahead of their clash on Friday.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Turkey wins: 0

Draws: 1

Paraguay wins: 0

This is a fixture that has only been played on one previous occasion, with the pair locking horns in a friendly back in June 1995, and it finished 0-0.

As a result, a lot of history could be made on Friday, as Turkey and Paraguay prepare to lock horns in a competitive match for the first time.

The first-ever goal in this fixture could also be scored, and a defeat for either would be incredibly damaging when it comes to their hopes of reaching the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup.

Previous meetings

Jun 17, 1995: Paraguay 0-0 Turkey (international friendly)

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