Turkey lineup vs Paraguay: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D clash as Kenan Yildiz vies for first start

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Jun 2026 14:21 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 14:23

After suffering a shock loss on Group D's opening day, the pressure is on Turkey to beat Paraguay when they resume their World Cup 2026 campaign on Friday.

Following his team's 2-0 defeat to Australia, head coach Vincenzo Montella may be pondering some changes to the starting XI in San Francisco.

As Juventus star Kenan Yildiz has been struggling with a calf problem, it remains to be seen if he is ready to play 90 minutes.

Most likely, Montella will persist with Arda Guler, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Orkun Kokcu as the supporting cast for a lone forward - either Kerem Akturkoglu or Deniz Gul.

The latter has impressed since scoring on his first senior start for the Crescent-Stars in November, while left-winger Akturkoglu is more accustomed to playing as a false nine.

Earning his 108th cap, playmaker and captain Hakan Calhanoglu will make Turkey tick in midfield and takes care of set-pieces.

Width is usually provided by full-backs Zeki Celik and Ferdi Kadioglu, both of whom have operated at wing-back for much of their club career.

Given a sub-par defensive performance against Australia, change is possible at centre-back: Samet Akaydin, Ozan Kabak and Caglar Soyuncu are all in contention to supplant either Merih Demiral or Abdulkerim Bardakci.

Turkey possible starting lineup: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Akturkoglu