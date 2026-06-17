Paraguay lineup vs Turkey: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D clash as Alfaro responds to USA pasting

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Jun 2026 14:51

Heavily beaten by the co-hosts on matchday one, Paraguay must try to topple Turkey on Friday, when they resume their World Cup 2026 campaign.

Having seen his side thumped 4-1 by the USA, Gustavo Alfaro's team selection will be crucial for a high-stakes clash in San Francisco, where defeat could see La Albirroja eliminated.

Despite dipping below their rock-solid best last time out, the centre-back pairing of Omar Alderete and captain Gustavo Gomez is likely to be retained, but Alexandro Maidana could replace Junior Alonso at left-back.

Damian Bobadilla - who scored an own goal against the States - should continue in central midfield, alongside Argentina-born workhorse Andres Cubas.

Although Paraguay's front four is well established, with key creator Julio Enciso usually joining Diego Gomez and 77-cap veteran Miguel Almiron in support of Tonny Sanabria, Mauricio will target promotion from the bench.

Brazilian by birth, the Palmeiras winger provided a spark after arriving at half time in the opening game and scored a so-called 'consolation' goal.

Alfaro has two fitness doubts to deal with, as Portsmouth forward Gustavo Caballero is struggling to overcome a muscular issue and Ramon Sosa has just returned from an ankle injury - albeit neither would be expected to start.

Paraguay possible starting lineup: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Maidana; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria

> Click here to see how Turkey could line up against Paraguay