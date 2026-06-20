Tottenham 'increasing likely' to sign Joao Palhinha in fresh transfer twist

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jun 2026 14:05

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder spent last season on loan in North London and enjoyed an impressive campaign, contributing seven goals and assists in the Premier League.

Spurs hold an option to make the move permanent for £25.93m, although reports suggest they are attempting to negotiate a lower fee with Bayern.

Sporting Lisbon have also been strongly linked with a move for their former player and remain keen to bring him back to Portugal.

Joao Palhinha future: Tottenham hold advantage in the race

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

According to Portuguese media outlet O Jogo, Palhinha is currently closer to remaining at Tottenham than securing a return to Sporting this summer.

The Lisbon giants have identified the midfielder as a leading target as they prepare for the possible departure of Morten Hjulmand, who continues to attract interest from several European heavyweights.

Recent reports suggested that Palhinha was willing to lower his wage demands in order to facilitate a return to Sporting, but Tottenham are now believed to be in a stronger position to secure his signature.

While the 30-year-old has yet to make a final decision on his future, Sporting's hopes remain alive.

Palhinha is also thought to have developed a strong working relationship with Roberto De Zerbi, who has publicly expressed his desire to keep the midfielder at the club.

Joao Palhinha: No chance of going back to Bayern Munich

© Imago

Bayern paid a substantial fee to sign Palhinha from Fulham, but it quickly became apparent that his profile was not an ideal fit for Vincent Kompany's tactical system.

The Bundesliga champions are actively looking to move on several fringe players, including Palhinha, and have reportedly informed him that he does not feature in their long-term plans.

Those circumstances could strengthen Tottenham's negotiating position, particularly if Bayern become increasingly willing to lower their demands in order to facilitate a permanent transfer.

Palhinha has also been unable to use the World Cup as a platform to boost his market value, potentially leaving Bayern with less leverage as talks continue.