Spurs transfer news: Veteran Premier League goalkeeper joins Roberto De Zerbi revolution

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 15:45

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a free transfer.

Although Spurs already have two stoppers in Antonin Kinsky and Guglielmo Vicario, the latter is in line for a return to Italy.

With Roberto De Zerbi having placed faith in Kinsky at the back end of the last campaign, Spurs have been in the market for competition.

That has led to Dubravka - now 37 years of age - being acquired ahead of the conclusion of his Burnley contract.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Martin Dubravka ✍️



? https://t.co/YAdzVKchXn pic.twitter.com/EycR1ENz3N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 24, 2026

Spurs announce Dubravka signing

Although Spurs have not officially revealed the contract length, the assumption is that it will be a one or two-year contract.

Speaking to the club's official website, Dubravka said: "It's an exciting time for me, a new journey and new experience for me and my family. I'm looking forward to it.

"Everything moved pretty quickly and I'm really happy to be here. I've loved watching Roberto's teams over the years and know all about his style, vision and the fantastic fans here.

"Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and I can't wait to meet everyone and get started."

De Zerbi added: "I am very happy because Martin is a goalkeeper with big experience and a strong mentality.

"He has very important qualities for me and will bring balance, leadership and competitiveness to our dressing room."

© Imago / News Images

Spurs, Dubravka deal a shrewd piece of transfer business

While Dubravka will not necessarily go down as a notable name in Premier League goalkeeping history, he has kept 51 clean sheets from 197 appearances in the division for Newcastle United and Burnley.

Just four shutouts came from 35 outings for the latter in 2025-26, but the 60-cap Slovakia international made 127 saves, 17 more than any other goalkeeper in the division.

That is down to the level of Burnley's defensive performances than anything else, but it emphasises that Dubravka can still perform at the highest level.

Signing someone of Dubravka's qualities on a free transfer is another reason why this is a shrewd piece of business, while it will keep the pressure on Kinsky to continue to perform at a high level.