Aston Villa transfer news: Surprise Emiliano Martinez asking price 'revealed' as Juventus face financial problem

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 11:44

Aston Villa have allegedly set the asking price of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at just €5m (£4.32m).

Despite establishing himself as an Aston Villa legend, speculation persists that a suitable offer could see Martinez depart the Premier League club.

Although Martinez remains committed to Villa, the World Cup winner is known to have admirers elsewhere.

Furthermore, Villa chiefs could significantly improve their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations if the Argentina international's income is removed from their outgoings.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Villa are prepared to cash in on Martinez for a far lower fee than anticipated.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa set Martinez asking price

The report alleges that Villa would be happy to accept proposals worth in the region of €5m.

Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation as they contemplate whether to make changes to their goalkeeping department.

However, it is added that Martinez's wage demands - allegedly €7m (£6.05m) per year - have left Juventus struggling to make progress in negotiations.

Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario is viewed as a viable alternative, the Italian stopper valued at three times higher than Martinez but with far lower expectations when it comes to wages.

Martinez will also realistically give serious consideration to remaining at a club that has qualified for the Champions League, rather than another campaign in the Europa League with a different team.

Despite his status on the global scene, Martinez has only ever played 14 times in European football's premier competition.

© Imago / Gareth Evans Sportimage

Would Aston Villa be happy with Martinez stay?

With three years remaining on Martinez's contract, Aston Villa would, presumably, be happy to retain his services for at least another 12 months.

That is despite the inevitability of requiring a younger successor at some point, with deputy Marco Bizot also 35 years of age.

While they have been linked with potential Martinez's replacements, there may be more value in keeping him in the squad than forcing a transfer during the summer market.