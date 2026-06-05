Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'open to offers' for cult-hero amid interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jun 2026 13:30

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Leandro Trossard this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his squad following a historic Premier League-winning campaign.

Having finally ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title, Arsenal are expected to continue evolving under Mikel Arteta, with the club prepared to make difficult decisions on several established players as they seek to strengthen from a position of power.

Since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023, Trossard has developed into one of Arteta's most reliable performers, producing a string of important goals and decisive contributions that have earned him cult-hero status among Arsenal supporters.

The 31-year-old continued to play a valuable role during Arsenal's memorable 2025-26 campaign, contributing eight goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

However, with his contract entering its final year and Arsenal preparing for another ambitious summer in the transfer market, there is a growing feeling that this may represent the ideal moment to maximise his value.

Arsenal ready to sell Leandro Trossard?

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According to CaughtOffside, the Gunners would be willing to sanction Trossard's departure should a suitable offer arrive, and an exit from the Emirates Stadium is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility.

Arsenal are also weighing up the futures of other attacking players, including Gabriel Martinelli, as they seek to create space for new arrivals and fresh competition in the final third.

Besiktas are reportedly among the most active clubs in pursuit of Trossard, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation closely.

Inter Milan could emerge as particularly interesting suitors given their long-standing willingness to recruit experienced players capable of making an immediate impact, while Juventus are also admirers, although the absence of Champions League football may weaken their position.

Can Arsenal use Trossard as bait to lure Morgan Rogers?

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Arsenal's admiration for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is well documented, and Trossard's uncertain future could potentially open the door to creative negotiations between the two clubs.

Rogers appears settled at Villa Park and remains a central figure in Unai Emery's plans, but the opportunity to join the reigning Premier League champions would undoubtedly carry significant appeal should Arsenal decide to formalise their interest.

The Gunners are also tracking highly-rated French attacker Eli Junior Kroupi, although competition for his signature is expected to be fierce, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich both credited with strong interest.