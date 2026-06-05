Preview: Greece vs Italy - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 05 Jun 2026 14:33 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 14:38

Having both missed out on the upcoming World Cup, Greece and Italy will wrap up the 2025-26 season with an international friendly on Sunday.

Now looking ahead to their next UEFA Nations League campaign, which kicks off in late September, the teams will convene in Crete.

Match preview

After yet another qualifying failure, fallen giants Italy are beginning a rebuild, and a youthful squad was selected for their first camp since losing a dramatic World Cup playoff.

Painfully missing out on a place at this summer's finals, the Azzurri successfully saw off Northern Ireland in the semis but were then beaten by Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties.

Despite winning the Euros five years ago, the four-time world champions last reached football's global showpiece in 2014, and they must watch on again as events unfold in North America.

Following the swift exit of Gennaro Gattuso - who had only been hired during the qualifiers - Silvio Baldini is now serving as interim head coach of La Nazionale.

A new permanent appointment is due after FIGC presidential elections take place later this month, so the Under-21s boss has led Italy into a pair of post-season friendlies.

His young squad - mostly made up of uncapped players - were first in action on Wednesday, when Inter Milan's Pio Esposito scored a second-half winner against Luxembourg.

Now, a quick trip to Heraklion will offer another chance for fresh talent to shine before a new Nations League group - which also features France, Belgium and Turkey - gets under way in the autumn.

© Imago

For their part, Greece failed to even reach the World Cup playoffs, finishing third in a group ultimately topped by Scotland - so their last appearance at FIFA's top tournament also dates back a dozen years.

Much more was expected after some impressive performances in the previous Nations League, where they had beaten England at Wembley and ended level on points with the Three Lions.

As a result of that downturn, head coach Ivan Jovanovic is now under some pressure, particularly following three subsequent friendlies.

Having lost at home to Paraguay and drawn 0-0 in Hungary earlier this year, the Galanolefki needed a last-gasp leveller to avoid defeat against Sweden on Thursday.

Though Kostas Tsimkas gave Greece the lead in Solna, they then conceded twice before Giorgios Masouras struck back from close range in the 95th minute.

Even so, they have only won once in eight games before Sunday's friendly, which builds towards a tough Nations League group containing Germany, the Netherlands and Serbia.

Greece International Friendlies form:

L D D

Greece form (all competitions):

L W D L D D

Italy International Friendlies form:

W

Italy form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Of the Italy squad selected by Baldini, only Esposito, Niccolo Pisilli, Marco Palestra and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma had previously been capped at senior level.

Though Lorenzo Venturino withdrew due to injury - and rising star Palestra sat out the Luxembourg game with a minor thigh problem - no fewer than 15 players made their Azzurri debut on Wednesday.

With most of his international teammates already on the beach, Donnarumma instead earned his 82nd cap at the age of 27, and the Manchester City goalkeeper will again feature behind an unfamiliar defence.

By contrast, Greece essentially picked a full-strength side to face Sweden, skippered by Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis in the absence of injured captain Tasos Bakasetas.

Seeking an increasingly rare win, Jovanovic is unlikely to make many changes, so stars such as Tsimikas and Christos Tzolis should start again.

Having helped Como qualify for the Champions League by plundering 14 goals in Serie A, Tasos Douvikas will hope to push past Andrews Tetteh and into the hosts' starting lineup.

Greece possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Retsos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Zafeiris, Kourbelis, Triantis; Tzolis; Douvikas, Pavlidis

Italy possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Fortini, Comuzzo, Ahanor, Bartesaghi; Ndour, Lipani, Pisilli; Fini, Esposito, Koleosho

We say: Greece 1-1 Italy

Though they are ranked 35 places lower by FIFA, an experienced Greece side should start favourites against an Italian team missing almost all of their senior players.

However, the hosts have been in dismal form for several months, meaning a younger, more motivated Azzurri might hold out for a draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.