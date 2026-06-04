Man City transfer news: Elliot Anderson £100m setback to trigger 'transfer battle' with Arsenal for key midfield signing

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jun 2026 18:44

Manchester City are believed to have a Premier League-based midfielder lined up if they do not secure Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

The Manchester heavyweights are preparing for what looks like an overhaul of their playing staff, with long-serving stalwarts Bernardo Silva and John Stones departing the Etihad Stadium, as well as in the dugout, owing to Pep Guardiola's exit.

City are understood to be keen to add dynamic young talent to revitalise a midfield engine room heavily disrupted by high-profile exits and potential exits as Rodri's future at the Etihad remains uncertain.

The former Premier League champions have since launched negotiations for one of the most sought-after midfielders in English football, though their opening bid is believed to have been rejected by Forest.

Man City suffer transfer 'setback' in Anderson pursuit

© Imago / SOPA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Tricky Trees are reportedly holding out for a staggering fee in excess of £100m to sanction the departure of their 23-year-old talisman.

Although discussions remain ongoing between the two clubs, the Etihad hierarchy have already established a high-profile contingency plan if negotiations collapse completely.

Newcastle United anchor Sandro Tonali has emerged as a primary alternative target for City as they look to bolster their defensive midfield options.

However, the continuous pursuit of the Italy international will heavily test the resolve of the board as North London rivals Arsenal are also credited with a concrete interest.

?? Manchester City remain in talks for Elliot Anderson after first bid rejected but Forest want more than 100m.



Understand Sandro Tonali is emerging as strong option for Man City if Anderson deal can’t get done.



Arsenal are also keen on Tonali.



? https://t.co/u713Oo2clt pic.twitter.com/MCtZJ5zY7q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2026

How would Sandro Tonali upgrade Man City's engine room?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Securing a player of the tactical pedigree of Tonali would provide immense technical security to a midfield transitioning away from the iconic Rodri.

The 26-year-old Newcastle man is highly regarded for his relentless defensive work rate and intermittent inclination to be a goal threat.

In contrast, Anderson represents a far more attack-minded profile, offering explosive ball-carrying ability and positional flexibility across the final third.

Missing out on European qualification with the Magpies has reportedly forced senior St James' Park officials to consider balancing their books by sanctioning an elite departure.

Should Arsenal aggressively advance their own interest in the Italian star, the resulting transfer bidding war could play a significant part in next season's Premier League title race.