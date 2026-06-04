Elliot Anderson transfer latest: ‘Growing confidence’ Man City will sign Nottingham Forest star as ‘massive’ second bid is ready

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 12:41 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 12:45

Manchester City are reportedly readying a second bid to sign Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer.

The Citizens are thought to be prioritising midfield reinforcements ahead of the new season after bidding farewell to club legend Bernardo Silva, while Rodri’s long-term future remains uncertain.

Anderson has emerged as City’s leading target, and despite the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola, the eight-time Premier League champions have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old.

Rivals Manchester United have also been heavily linked with Anderson, but they are allegedly reluctant to enter a bidding war or pay over the odds for the midfielder.

According to recent reports, Nottingham Forest have rejected Man City's first formal proposal to sign Anderson, which comes after previous suggestions that the Citizens were £25m short of the midfielder’s valuation.

© Imago / News Images

Anderson could become Man City’s record signing as ‘massive’ second bid is lined up

It is understood that Forest are reluctant to sell Anderson and value him in a similar bracket to the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, who all completed moves worth in excess of £100m in recent transfer windows.

Despite this, TEAMtalk sources claim that Man City remain in ‘active talks’ with Forest and there is ‘growing confidence’ that a blockbuster transfer for Anderson will be agreed.

Anderson is said to have already agreed personal terms to move to the Etihad Stadium and a ‘massive’ second bid is being lined up by the Citizens, who are also expected to appoint Enzo Maresca as their new head coach.

Five years on from forking out £100m on Jack Grealish, Man City will likely need to break their transfer record if they wish to prise Anderson away from the City Ground this summer.

Citizens chiefs are said to be working hard behind the scenes in an attempt to get the big-money deal over the line before England begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Man City, Anderson keen for swift resolution, but transfer saga could drag on

Anderson is currently in the United States at a training camp with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad ahead of friendly fixtures against New Zealand and Costa Rica taking place over the next seven days.

It is understood that Anderson is keen to have his club future settled before the World Cup begins, allowing him to focus solely on representing the Three Lions without transfer speculation hanging over him.

However, it is possible that the midfielder’s future could be decided towards the back end of the transfer window, once his maiden World Cup campaign is over.

Since joining Forest from Newcastle United for £35m in 2024, Anderson has established himself as important player at the City Ground and is now regarded as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

He has made 92 appearances for the Tricky Trees across all competitions, including 38 Premier League outings in the 2025-26 season, while he is under contract until June 2029.