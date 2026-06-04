Leeds United news: Whites chairman confirms new four-year contract for key player

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 12:51

Leeds United have agreed a new four-year contract with star player Ethan Ampadu, according to chairman Paraag Marathe.

Daniel Farke's side secured their Premier League safety with three matches remaining near the end of the 2025-26 campaign, finishing in a comfortable 14th position, ahead of so-called 'big six' members Tottenham Hotspur.

Playing more minutes than any of his Leeds teammates this season, Ampadu is a cornerstone of the success achieved at Elland Road in recent times, with the Yorkshire club desperate to retain his services.

Despite interest from other clubs in the Premier League and abroad, the Whites have always been confident of keeping the Wales international at the club, however, his previous contract left room for worry.

Up until recently, the terms of Ampadu at Elland Road expired during the summer of 2027, giving rival teams hope that they could potentially swoop in and secure the services of the combative midfielder.

© Imago / Every Second Media

'Important step' - Leeds chairman confirms Ampadu deal

Conducting a series of interviews on Thursday morning (June 4), Leeds chairman Marathe confirmed that club captain Ampadu has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Elland Road club.

“Ethan was so instrumental for our whole year, and he is such a captain on and off the pitch. Everything he does is true leadership," said Marathe as relayed by The Athletic.

“He is almost like one of us on the pitch, but he is also one of the guys and so we all thought it was such an important first step for this upcoming window.”

It is understood that the Wales international has signed a fresh four-year deal in West Yorkshire, tying the midfielder down to the Leeds project until the conclusion of the 2029-30 season.

The length of the contract reflects the perceived importance of the 25-year-old, who is entering the prime years of his career as he threatens to become one of the Premier League's consistent performers.

© Imago

Ducks in a row

There is a real appetite from Leeds to get their ducks in a row early on ahead of the new Premier League season, in which Farke's side will surely be targeting a push for European football.

A leader for the Whites on and off the pitch, Ampadu is an embodiment of the good traits and characteristics that the club are looking to nurture in an attempt to become an established top-flight outfit.

Next on the agenda for Leeds is the future of Farke, with chairman Marathe expecting the German boss to be at Elland Road 'for a while' following progression over the past two campaigns.