Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies 'reach agreement' over £24.6m deal for 20-year-old starlet

By Darren Plant | 05 Jun 2026 15:00

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a €28.5m (£24.63m) with Reims for goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen.

With the Magpies needing to trade in order to generate significant transfer funds for the summer window, Anthony Gordon was allowed to sign for Barcelona in a £69m deal.

As a result, Eddie Howe and the club's recruitment team can be proactive in their search for reinforcements after a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Loanee Aaron Ramsdale has returned to parent club Southampton, with Newcastle opting against activating their option to sign the England international on a permanent deal.

That will subsequently lead to a new goalkeeper being acquired to compete with Nick Pope for the number one spot.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Who is Ewen Jaouen?

According to Canal+, Newcastle will be signing Jaouen in a big-money deal over the coming weeks.

The report alleges that the France Under-21 international has already agreed a four-year contract to move to St James' Park.

Despite having made the breakthrough on the international stage, the 20-year-old is yet to make an appearance in France's top flight.

However, just 35 goals were conceded in 34 Ligue 2 appearances during 2025-26, Jaouen also keeping 15 clean sheets.

That return has ultimately elevated his status, convincing Newcastle to commit to a high-profile deal for his signature.

© Imago / News Images

Why Jaouen over Ramsdale?

While a specific potential fee for Ramsdale has never been officially revealed, there is an argument that Newcastle should have invested in the 28-year-old.

Just 17 goals were conceded across his 12 Premier League appearances for the club, while he has the experience of 195 Premier League outings.

On the flip side, Jaouen's wages will be lower than what Ramsdale would have been earning at St James' Park, and he comes with the possibility of a greater resale price should he impress on Tyneside.

At this point in time, Pope appears likely to retain his spot between the sticks, but his inconsistency in recent years means that Jaouen should get opportunities.