Man Utd draw up 'three-man' left-back shortlist including £55m Arsenal-linked defender

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jun 2026 14:08

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new left-back this summer and have identified three potential targets as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have wasted little time planning for life back in the Champions League and are already understood to have reached an agreement for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

A busy summer is expected at Old Trafford, with as many as five new arrivals on the agenda, and strengthening the left side of defence has emerged as one of the club's key priorities.

Patrick Dorgu has provided cover in the position when required, but the Dane is now viewed primarily as an attacking option rather than a long-term solution at full-back.

Man Utd draw up three-man options at left-back

© Imago

Manchester United have long been linked with Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, and according to TeamTalk, the England international remains their preferred option.

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of one of their most promising young players, but United believe there is still a window of opportunity should Hall become tempted by a fresh challenge.

The defender, who missed out on Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup, is reportedly assessing his long-term future, although Newcastle's £60m valuation represents a significant obstacle.

The Red Devils are not placing all their hopes on one target, however, and have also explored moves for Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown and Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde as alternative options.

Man Utd could face tough competition for Nathaniel Brown

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Brown has developed into one of the Bundesliga's most exciting young full-backs, and his stock could rise even further if he enjoys a strong World Cup campaign with Germany.

Man United's head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is believed to have played an influential role in discussions, strongly advocating moves for both Brown and Balde.

Premier League champions Arsenal are also credited with an interest in the versatile Frankfurt defender, who is valued at around £55m by the German club.

Both English clubs may have to fend off competition from Bayern Munich, though, with Brown's blend of athleticism, versatility and attacking quality appearing a natural fit for Vincent Kompany's system.