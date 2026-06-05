Man United news: 'I would have preferred him to stay': Red Devils starter reflects on Ruben Amorim's impact at Old Trafford

By Axel Clody | 05 Jun 2026 08:53

Ruben Amorim arrived at Manchester United in November 2024 with the task of getting the Red Devils back on track and setting more ambitious targets.

Armed with well-defined tactical ideas, the Portuguese attracted huge expectations at Old Trafford, but his spell was defined by inconsistency. The relationship between the two parties came to an end in January of this year during a critical period of the season, a departure that left at least one compatriot feeling a sense of regret.

Diogo Dalot was one of the players Amorim trusted most and experienced significant individual growth under the Portuguese. In an interview with Sport TV, the right-back revealed he would have preferred Amorim to remain at Old Trafford, while acknowledging that results are ultimately what determine a manager's fate, particularly at Manchester United.

"There are changes that have stuck, yes. Obviously, I would have preferred him to stay and to have won more games, because he is an excellent manager, but football dictated otherwise," Dalot said. "He will look back at that period as an important chapter, because he represented a huge club and gave everything he could. But unfortunately, in football, sometimes even when you give your all, the results do not come."

In just over a year as Manchester United manager, Amorim oversaw 63 matches, recording 25 wins, 16 draws and 22 defeats — an average of 1.43 points per game, considerably lower than his record at Sporting, where he averaged 2.43 points per match.

Dalot reveals behind-the-scenes impact fans never saw

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Beyond the on-pitch assessment, Dalot revealed that Amorim was one of the most important managers during his time at Manchester United and praised the Portuguese's daily commitment during that period.

"I am very grateful for everything he did for the club. He will without doubt be one of the most important managers in all the years I have been there, and that is hard to believe because the results on the pitch did not happen," Dalot said. "But everything that went on behind the scenes, everything he fought for, every single day — I could see that on a daily basis. Understanding what he tried to do every day at that club, and implement. He was fundamental, because he ended up changing a lot behind the scenes that people did not see."

Amorim could return to management next season

© Imago / Sportimage

Out of work for five months, Amorim appears to be back in the spotlight for a new project, even though his initial intention was to take a sabbatical in 2026-27. However, the Portuguese has placed certain conditions on his next career move.

According to Portuguese broadcaster SIC, Amorim was the favourite to replace Jose Mourinho at Benfica, but the former Manchester United boss reportedly turned down the approach, with his agency subsequently confirming there is no interest in returning to the Portuguese league at this stage.

As a result, Amorim is understood to be eyeing a return to England, and his name has been strongly linked with Fulham, who are set to part ways with Marco Silva.

The Portuguese declined to renew his contract with the Cottagers and has since moved closer to joining Benfica, creating something of a domino effect on the managerial market. However, alongside Amorim, names such as Thomas Frank, Arne Slot and Frank Lampard are also part of the rumours surrounding the Craven Cottage vacancy.