Preview: Brazil Women vs USA Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 05 Jun 2026 01:12 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 01:19

USA Women will travel to Sao Paulo for Saturday's international against Brazil Women at Neo Quimica Arena.

The two sides will lock horns twice in three days in what will be useful preparation for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Match preview

The Women's World Cup will take place in South America for the very first time after Brazil won the right to host the 2027 edition ahead of a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

As hosts, Brazil automatically qualify for the tournament, but that does not mean they can afford to rest on their laurels if they are to have hopes of winning the competition for the first time.

Brazil boss Arthur Elias will want to use 2026 as an opportunity to work out his best squad, and a couple of games against Olympic champions USA will certainly allow him to see which players are ready to compete against the very best in the world.

The Selecao started the current calendar year with mixed results in the March international window, running out 5-2 winners against Costa Rica before suffering narrow defeats against Venezuela and Mexico.

Fortunately for Elias, his team restored any confidence lost with three consecutive victories in April, thrashing South Korea and Zambia 5-1 and 6-1, respectively, before edging out Canada via a 1-0 scoreline.

They will now be aiming for a fourth successive victory and a repeat of their most recent meeting with the USA in April 2025, when Kerolin and Amanda Gutierres grabbed a goal apiece in a 2-1 triumph.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

After suffering a surprise last-16 exit at the 2023 World Cup, the USA turned to seven-time Women's Super League-winning coach Emma Hayes to lead the country back to the top.

Hayes achieved one of her main objectives within the first few months in the role, leading the USWNT to gold at the 2024 Olympics with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final in Paris.

However, Hayes's ultimate goal will be to guide the Stars and Stripes to their fifth World Cup triumph at next year's Tournament in Brazil, with USA's road to the tournament set to officially start at the CONCACAF W Championship at the end of the year.

With a semi-final berth enough to secure qualification, the process should be a formality for the record world champions who have 11 of their last 12 internationals, including three victories over Argentina, Canada and Colombia in a successful SheBelieves Cup performance in March.

The USA returned to international action with three friendlies against Japan in March, recording a 2-1 win and a commanding 3-0 victory either side of a narrow 1-0 defeat to the 2011 World Cup winners.

Having recorded nine shutouts in their previous 11 games, the Stars and Stripes will fancy their chances of negating Brazil's attacking talent in their first outing outside the USA since November 2024.

Brazil form:

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USA form:

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Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Elias could decide to line up with a back four made up of Aline Gomes, Lauren, Isa Haas and Thais Ferreira.

Fresh from winning a league and cup double with Manchester City, Kerolin could have a key role to play in attack as she looks to add to her 15-goal international tally.

Brazil's all-time record goalscorer Marta has been named in the squad, although the Orlando Pride may have to settle for a role off the bench in Saturday's friendly.

As for the USA, Hayes is unable to call upon Chelsea defender Naomi Girma, Man City midfielder Sam Coffey and San Diego Wave forward Catarina Macario.

Mallory Swanson, Sophia Wilson and Trinity Rodman are all in the 26-player squad, giving Hayes the option of deploying the 'Triple Espresso' frontline for the first time since the 2024 Olympics.

In defence, the former Chelsea boss could opt for Emily Fox, Kennedy Wesley, Tierna Davidson and Gisele Thompson.

Brazil Women possible starting lineup:

Lele; Gomes, Lauren, Haas, Thais; Duda, Angelina; Kerolin, Portilho, Dudinha; Ludmila

USA Women possible starting lineup:

Dickey; Fox, Wesley, Davidson, Thompson; Heaps, Hutton, Yohannes; Rodman, Wilson, Swanson

We say: Brazil Women 1-2 USA Women

There is a strong chance Saturday's clash will be a close-fought encounter, given the fact that four of the last five meetings between the two sides have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Brazil may have home advantage, but we think they will fall short against a USA side that has won 11 of their previous 12 internationals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.