Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola's summer 'priorities' revealed as manager looks to get more from Alexander Isak

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jun 2026 23:29

Liverpool will aim to strength wide areas and right-back as a matter of priority for Andoni Iraola, the latest report has claimed.

Fans have not had long to dwell on the sacking of Arne Slot last weekend considering Andoni Iraola was appointed as his replacement on Thursday.

Following confirmation of his arrival, supporters have urged the club's hierarchy to reinforce the Basque man's squad in order to avoid another catastrophic Premier League season.

There are a number of weak areas that could be addressed, but the loss of Hugo Ekitike due to injury and the exit of Mohamed Salah has left the Merseysiders short in the frontline.

The Guardian claim that the priority positions for the club this window are right-back and wide areas in attack, while an experienced centre-back and a midfielder could be added to the list.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Yan Diomande to Liverpool: Liverpool to get the best out of Alexander Isak?

When striker Alexander Isak was at Newcastle United, he was the focal point of the team, with wide players Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy complementing his qualities in the box.

Mohamed Salah has left Liverpool, and though he previously worked well with a central striker, he was at his absolute best when play moved through him.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande may be 19, but he has shown that he can consistently play deliveries into the penalty area thanks to his immense ability to beat opposition full-backs on the touchline.

The Bundesliga club are likely to demand a fee close to £100m for his signature, and though the forward scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 2025-26, it is difficult to say his performances warrant such a significant sum.

However, if the teenager can help Isak replace the goals the club have lost following Salah's departure, then perhaps paying a higher price would be worthwhile.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Liverpool summer targets: Is Michael Kayode the Conor Bradley replacement?

The injury that Conor Bradley suffered against Arsenal earlier this year is likely to keep him from the pitch for a considerable period, and backup Jeremie Frimpong has not yet shown that he should be trusted in defence.

Brentford right-back Michael Kayode could be the perfect answer on that flank, especially as his strong defensive level and athleticism would almost certainly help improve the Reds' vulnerable backline.

The 21-year-old is a threat from set pieces due to his long throw-in, and in an era dominated by dead-ball deliveries, his skillset could be priceless.