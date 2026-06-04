Andoni Iraola hands Liverpool lifelines to on-loan duo as Reds confirm new head coach

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jun 2026 21:28

New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has suggested that he will offer lifelines to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas after being appointed the Reds' new manager.

Shortly after Iraola was filmed leaving Liverpool's training ground, the 2024-25 Premier League champions confirmed that the Spaniard had agreed a deal to take over as their new manager.

Iraola succeeds Arne Slot less than a week on from the Dutchman's sacking, and he is understood to have penned a two-year contract at Anfield.

The former Bournemouth boss arrives on Merseyside after guiding the Cherries to their best-ever Premier League finish last season, and with it a spot in the 2026-27 Europa League.

Iraola's first game in charge will be a friendly against Sunderland on July 25, just six days after the World Cup final, meaning he will likely be without several players competing in the global competition.

Andoni Iraola offers lifelines to Liverpool loanees as appointment confirmed

A message to our supporters from the new Reds head coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1eOrKm5YZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2026

Instead, Iraola has affirmed that he will supplement his squad with players from the academy and those who spent the 2025-26 on loan elsewhere, such as Elliott and Tsimikas.

Speaking in his first interview with Liverpool's official channels, Iraola said: "Now that we know what's happening, I want to get ready. Also the World Cup being there, we will have a chance to work especially with some of the young players.

"Because a lot of senior players being out and arriving later because of the World Cup, I think it gives us the chance to know better the players from the Academy, some of the players that have been on loan.

"They will be an important part of the first part of pre-season, the American tour. And I think in that way it works very well for us because it will give us a lot of information before we really take decisions before we start the season."

Liverpool will also play Wrexham and Leeds United during their pre-season tour of the USA, before taking on Monaco and Como at Anfield ahead of the new Premier League season.

Do Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas have futures at Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Of all the 14 players Liverpool loaned out for the 2025-26 season, Tsimikas and Elliott were by far the most notable, among the likes of James McConnell, Vitezslav Jaros and Lewis Koumas.

However, Elliott's Aston Villa stint was nothing short of disastrous, as the 23-year-old played just 11 times under Unai Emery and was on the pitch for a mere 109 minutes in the Premier League.

Slot confirmed that Elliott would be in Liverpool's pre-season plans for his departure, but the England Under-21 international is apparently attracting transfer interest from a Bundesliga giant.

Mohamed Salah's departure and Federico Chiesa's struggles do open the door for Elliott to make his mark on the right wing, although Liverpool are still expected to sign an out-and-out replacement for the former.

Meanwhile, Tsimikas reportedly wants to fight for his Liverpool place, and the Greek could take advantage of Andrew Robertson's exit to rival Milos Kerkez for minutes.