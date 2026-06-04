Jose Mourinho: How much will it cost Real Madrid to bring legandary manager back to Spain?

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jun 2026 18:19

The cost of securing Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid has been revealed.

Los Blancos are preparing for a monumental period on and off the pitch as the Spanish heavyweights come close to their presidential elections.

Incumbent president Florentino Perez is heavily favoured to secure another term as he outlines his ambitious vision for the future of the Spanish giants.

A central component of this strategy involves securing a world-class manager capable of delivering immediate European and domestic dominance back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho's return to the Spanish capital has long been teased, and an agreement is believed to be in place if Perez is reelected at Enrique Riquelme's expense.

How much will Mourinho's reported Madrid return cost Spanish heavyweights?

© Imago

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Benfica have confirmed that Perez intends to appoint Jose Mourinho if he wins the election.

The Lisbon-based outfit revealed that a complete agreement is already in place for the iconic manager to make a sensational return to the Spanish capital.

However, the operation will not come cheap for Los Blancos, as Benfica have specified that it will cost €15m (£13m) to release the veteran coach from his current contract.

? Benfica confirm it is Florentino Perez’s “firm intention” to hire Jose Mourinho if re-elected as president. Agreement already in place.



Benfica add it will cost €15m. pic.twitter.com/o9XMMVGhV6 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 4, 2026

Mourinho previously enjoyed a highly publicised three-year tenure at the helm of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, famously clinching a record-breaking La Liga title.

The experienced tactician is reportedly eager to spearhead the next sporting project under Perez and has already approved the personal terms presented to him.

What Jose Mourinho's possible return means for Real Madrid

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The potential arrival of Mourinho will undoubtedly cause an improvement in on-field discipline at the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese manager will inherit a star-studded squad featuring elite talents such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, while Denzel Dumfries is believed to be on the move to the Spanish capital.

Managing the immense expectations within the Madrid dressing room represents a familiar challenge for a coach who has won major trophies across Europe, including the La Liga title with Los Blancos in 2012.

Furthermore, his appointment could significantly accelerate ongoing transfer pursuits as several top targets remain eager to work under his guidance.

If Mourinho returns, the immediate challenge will be usurping Barcelona in the top flight, with the Blaugrana claiming back-to-back triumphs under Hansi Flick.