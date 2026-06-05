Real Madrid transfer news: Perez pledges record £127 million bid — and all the clues point towards PSG

By Axel Clody | 05 Jun 2026 09:00

Florentino Perez, in the midst of his re-election campaign for the Real Madrid presidency, has announced that he will table a £127 million (€150 million) offer for a young player — without naming the target — should he be re-elected. Speculation has quickly pointed towards Paris Saint-Germain.

The Real Madrid presidential election takes place this Sunday, 7 June. Perez, the long-serving incumbent, faces challenger Enrique Riquelme. The battle between the two candidates has been fierce. Riquelme, the renewable energy entrepreneur, has promised to sign Rodri and Erling Haaland if he wins the vote.

On the other side, Perez has already sealed the arrivals of Jose Mourinho as manager, Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries. To match his rival's headline-grabbing promises, Perez used an appearance on Horizonte Cuatro to unveil one more blockbuster pledge.

Perez vows to sign a young star for a record-breaking fee

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

"I am going to make an offer of 150 million euros on Tuesday to sign one of the best players from a Champions League club," Perez declared, stressing it would be the most expensive signing in the club's history. The 79-year-old declined to reveal the player's identity but ruled out several high-profile names, including Michael Olise, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Harry Kane.

He did, however, offer several clues. "The 150-million offer does not concern a Premier League player," he said. "It will be for a player of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaka. A Galactico. I signed Zidane, Figo, Beckham, Cristiano, Kaka... this player belongs in that category. The 150-million transfer is not for a defender. It could be a midfielder or a forward — and he is a young player."

Joao Neves and Vitinha: two PSG stars at the top of the list

© Imago

The announcement immediately set off a guessing game across European football. Attention swiftly turned towards PSG, where several young stars populate the squad. A week ago, Spanish radio station COPE reported that Joao Neves was among the three signings Perez desired this summer.

Valued at approximately £119 million (€140 million), the 21-year-old Portuguese fits the profile described by the Real Madrid president almost perfectly. Journalist Alberto Pereiro had also indicated that Neves was Perez's dream midfielder target and that the president was prepared to make significant sacrifices to land him.

Also at PSG, Vitinha carries a similar market valuation of around £119 million (€140 million) and is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in world football. Spanish outlet Onda Cero and Portuguese newspaper Record both point to the 26-year-old as the mystery target referenced by the presidential candidate. However, PSG consider Vitinha untransferable.

The answer will come on Tuesday — if Perez is re-elected — when the bid is expected to be formally submitted.