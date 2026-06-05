Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Lamine Yamal vs. Mo Salah in quarter-final two

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jun 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 05 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 quarter-finals continue after Atlas Tango secured their place in the semi-finals, overcoming Diamants Eclatants in the first last-eight battle.

Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament has delivered weeks of fan-decided drama, outrageous skill and unforgettable moments. Now, another place in the last four is up for grabs as two more star-studded teams prepare to enter the cage.

Introducing the teams

Generation Ole arrive with a trio representing both the present and future of world football. Lamine Yamal brings fearless creativity and dazzling close control, Desire Doue offers flair, unpredictability and technical brilliance, while Cole Palmer combines composure with devastating end product and an uncanny ability to produce decisive moments. Their style is expressive, inventive and perfectly suited to the chaos of cage football.

Standing opposite them are Red Redemption, a team packed with proven winners and elite-level quality. Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah remains one of the game's most devastating attackers, capable of turning any situation into a scoring opportunity. Sadio Mane brings explosive pace, direct running and relentless intensity, while Jude Bellingham provides the complete midfield package - power, leadership, technical quality and a knack for delivering under pressure. They are experienced, dynamic and built to thrive on the biggest stage.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The fans remain the final judges.

Supporters can vote through Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every dribble, finish and moment of brilliance fuels the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and impact under pressure will determine who advances.

Will Generation Ole's youthful flair and fearless creativity carry them into the last four, or can Red Redemption's experience, star power and big-match pedigree prove decisive? The decision belongs to the fans.