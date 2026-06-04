Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Quarter-finals kick off with Kylian Mbappe vs. Bukayo Saka battle

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 quarter-finals begin with a blockbuster showdown packed with elite talent, flair and game-changing quality as the competition edges closer to crowning its ultimate champion.

Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament has delivered weeks of fan-decided drama, outrageous skill and unforgettable moments. Now, with a place in the semi-finals on the line, two star-studded sides prepare to battle for survival.

Introducing the teams

The Sports Mole Cage quarter-finals have begun! ⚔️



Today's first knockout duel:



?Atlas Tango: Mbappe, Hakimi, Fernandez

?Diamants Eclatants: Saka, Cherki, Neves



Who advances to the semi-finals? Vote below! ? pic.twitter.com/o2YMPzbTU7 — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) June 4, 2026

Atlas Tango arrive with a trio built for speed, creativity and devastating attacking transitions. Achraf Hakimi brings relentless energy and lightning pace from all angles, Enzo Fernandez dictates the tempo with intelligence and precision, while Kylian Mbappe is the ultimate cage football weapon - explosive, unpredictable and capable of deciding any contest in an instant. Their game is built around movement, technical quality and relentless pressure.

Standing in their way are Diamants Eclatants, a team overflowing with elegance and attacking imagination. Joao Neves provides composure and control in possession, Bukayo Saka combines creativity with directness and relentless work rate, while Rayan Cherki offers the kind of flair and improvisation that can leave defenders helpless. They are inventive, fearless and capable of producing moments of magic from anywhere.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The fans remain the final judges.

Supporters can vote through Sports Mole social channels, where every dribble, finish and moment of brilliance fuels the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and impact under pressure will determine who advances.

Will Atlas Tango's pace and power prove too much to handle, or can Diamants Eclatants' creativity and technical brilliance light up the cage and secure a semi-final spot? The decision belongs to the fans.