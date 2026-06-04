Tottenham transfer news: Spurs see first bid rejected for 'incredible' £70m target as 'talks continue'

By Lewis Blain | 04 Jun 2026 08:12

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their pursuit of Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke as manager Roberto De Zerbi looks to reshape his squad ahead of the new season.

The Dutch international has emerged as one of Spurs' priority defensive targets, with the Italian coach eager to reunite with a player he knows well from their time together on the south coast.

However, prising him away from the Seagulls is proving easier said than done.

Spurs have first Jan Paul van Hecke bid rejected by Brighton

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Tottenham have seen an opening offer for Van Hecke rejected by Brighton, with the Seagulls holding firm on their valuation of the Netherlands international.

Despite the setback, negotiations remain ongoing, and Spurs are expected to return with an improved proposal as they look to secure one of De Zerbi's top defensive targets.

Van Hecke is entering the final two years of his contract at Brighton and has so far shown little interest in signing an extension, increasing speculation surrounding his future.

? Tottenham Hotspur submit bid to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion. #THFC offer for 25yo centre-back below #BHAFC valuation so rejected, but talks continue in bid to strike agreement. Dutch int’l close to Roberto De Zerbi @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/kiZ9NDIURF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 4, 2026

It's thought that the South Coast outfit value the centre-back in the region of £70 million, with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool also interested.

The 25-year-old enjoyed another excellent campaign under Fabian Hurzeler, starting 36 top-flight matches and cementing his reputation as one of the division's most consistent defenders.

Tottenham's interest comes amid plans for a major defensive reshuffle, with captain Cristian Romero's future uncertain and additional reinforcements wanted despite Marcos Senesi's impending arrival.

What would Jan Paul van Hecke bring to Tottenham?

© Imago

Van Hecke would bring something Tottenham desperately need defensively - some reliability.

The Dutch defender is already proven in the Premier League, having amassed more than 100 top-flight appearances for Brighton, and would arrive without the adaptation period often required for overseas signings.

Just as importantly, he already understands De Zerbi's tactical demands as the pair worked closely together at Brighton, with the Italian previously describing Van Hecke as "incredible," playing a major role in his development into an international-level defender.

Strong in possession, aggressive in duels and comfortable defending high up the pitch, Van Hecke looks tailor-made for the style of football De Zerbi wants to implement.

If Spurs can eventually strike an agreement with Brighton, they would be signing a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of their defence for years to come.