Even after Ederson: Man Utd want 'five new signings' as clear Michael Carrick summer plan now emerges

By Lewis Blain | 04 Jun 2026 07:27 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 07:28

Manchester United are wasting little time in shaping their squad for a return to the Champions League, with a clear recruitment strategy now emerging under manager Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils are closing in on the signing of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who looks set to become the first major addition of the new era at Old Trafford.

But the Brazilian is unlikely to be the last arrival, with United preparing for a significant summer overhaul across multiple areas of the squad.

Man Utd target five new signings in the upcoming transfer window

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to emerging reports, Man Utd are 'eyeing five new signings' this summer, as they look to build a squad capable of competing both domestically and in the Champions League.

Ederson is expected to be the first through the door after United agreed a deal worth an initial £35 million with Atalanta. The Brazilian midfielder is viewed as an ideal replacement for the departing Casemiro and a key component of Carrick's rebuild.

However, United's midfield revamp is unlikely to stop there. The club continue to monitor several other options, including a "dream" target in Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as well as Brighton & Hove Albion powerhouse Carlos Baleba and West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes.

A new striker is also a priority following the departure of Rasmus Hojlund, while left-back is another position under consideration, with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall among the names linked.

Despite the planned spending, Carrick remains determined to ensure the pathway from the academy remains open. The former midfielder has already shown faith in youngsters such as Kobbie Mainoo and is expected to continue promoting emerging talents, including Shea Lacey.

Meanwhile, several departures are anticipated to help fund incoming business - Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana are all reportedly available for transfer, while Casemiro has already left following the expiration of his contract.

A summer of change at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / PA Images

This feels like the start of a new chapter for United.

Ederson's arrival addresses an immediate need in midfield, but the wider recruitment strategy suggests Carrick and INEOS are focused on building a younger, more dynamic squad capable of growing together over the coming years.

Importantly, the club appear determined to strike a balance between major signings and youth development.

If United can successfully add quality in midfield, attack and defence while continuing to trust academy products, it could prove to be one of the most important transfer windows of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.