Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick offered 'bargain' Sevilla midfielder to replace Casemiro

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jun 2026 05:04

Manchester United have reportedly been offered a deal to sign Lucien Agoume from Sevilla this summer.

The Red Devils prioritised their attack 12 months ago under former boss Ruben Amorim, acquiring Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with all three forwards eventually thriving under Michael Carrick.

After finishing third in the Premier League last season, the Manchester giants are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield, prompting the recent links with Agoume.

According to The Standard, Carrick has prioritised the acquisition of defensive-minded anchors to stabilise his team for next term, especially with the experienced Casemiro departing.

Man Utd transfer news: Carrick reportedly offered bargain midfield option

© Imago

The above source reports that Sevilla are willing to do business for £21m for the French midfielder.

Agoume's sudden availability is said to stem from severe financial difficulties for the Andalusians, forcing the cash-strapped La Liga club to balance their books by June.

Having spent the 2023-24 season on loan from Inter Milan, Agoume's permanent transfer from the Italian heavyweights was made permanent in 2024, and he has barely missed a game for the Spanish outfit since.

The 24-year-old played 35 league games in his first full season at the club, featuring 37 times altogether, and followed that with 35 games in the just-concluded campaign, 33 of which were in La Liga.

Do Man Utd have other midfield targets?

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

The Red Devils have reportedly made substantial progress on their first summer signing by finalising a deal for Brazilian star Ederson.

Atalanta are set to demand around £34m for the player, plus further performance-related add-ons.

While Agoume represents an attractive bargain option, the recruitment team are also understood to be tracking several prominent Premier League targets.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and Crystal Palace starlet Adam Wharton both remain under serious consideration at Carrington.

With the Red Devils set to compete on multiple fronts next season, the club understandably want to move quickly in the market, particularly when it comes to midfield targets.