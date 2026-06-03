Arsenal transfer news: Fabio Vieira 'faces wait' over Hamburg move after 'intensive talks'

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jun 2026 03:22

Arsenal are turning their full attention to streamlining their first-team squad following a historic but ultimately bittersweet conclusion to the 2025-26 campaign.

The Gunners clinched their first Premier League title in 22 years before suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta has already identified several fringe players who will be allowed to depart the Emirates Stadium if their respective valuations are met.

However, one out-of-favour midfielder looks set to endure a frustratingly lengthy wait before discovering where his long-term future lies.

Hamburg hold 'intensive talks' to sign Arsenal attacking midfielder

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

According to football.london, Fabio Vieira may have to wait until August to finalise a permanent departure from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old playmaker spent the entirety of the recent domestic campaign on loan with German outfit Hamburger SV.

The Bundesliga side possessed an option to sign the Portuguese midfielder on a permanent basis for a fee of around £17m.

However, the hierarchy have chosen not to activate that specific clause despite both the club and the player being keen on extending his stay.

Director of football Claus Costa and head coach Merlin Polzin have reportedly instead held private intensive talks with Vieira to convince him to remain in Germany.

Reported standoff over valuation threatens to derail midfield transfer

© Imago

Hamburg are said to be hoping to negotiate a significantly lower financial package with Arsenal after refusing to meet the original buyout clause.

The German club are attempting to strike a deal worth under £8.7m by exploiting the fact that the midfielder is out of contract in 2027.

Arsenal are fully aware of external interest from elsewhere and are holding out for a transfer fee closer to £13m.

Meeting that asking price would shatter Hamburg's historic record transfer fee, which currently stands at £12.18m since signing Filip Kostic in 2016.

Vieira enjoyed a productive campaign despite receiving two red cards in his first five matches, eventually registering seven goals and five assists across 29 appearances.